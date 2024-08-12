Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend

Pearl Skin Makeup | Image: Tetiana Soviak

In the ever-evolving beauty world, TikTok has always been a profound platform, introducing new trends and setting high standards for beauty and skincare. As always, the beauty creators and influencers on social media have a new obsession: Pearl Skin makeup.

This viral makeup look features a radiant, dewy complexion with a subtle pearl-like glow that feels natural and ethereal. But what exactly defines pearl skin, and how can you achieve this luminous look? Keep reading as we discuss everything you need to know about pearl skin makeup.

What is Pearl Skin makeup?

You might get confused between pearl skin makeup and the glass skin trend; however, pearl skin makeup is all about achieving a look that reflects the delicate shine of a pearl. While both trends focus on skin hydration, pearl skin makeup aims for a more silky and shiny finish instead of a dewy and wet look.

Ditching the heavy and matte makeup looks, beauty enthusiasts are opting for a natural texture that looks healthy and glowing within.

What makes this trend viral?

The pearl skin trend has gone viral for several reasons. One of the main factors contributing to its popularity is the trendy, dewy look, but with a more sophisticated and natural twist. It also complements all skin tones and types, making it an effective look for everyone to try. Furthermore, it also contributes to the current beauty standards of embracing natural skin texture rather than concealing it.

This trend goes beyond beauty to reflect natural glowing makeup with modernity, making your appeal more stunning.

A step-by-step guide to achieving pearl skin makeup

Step 1: Prepare your skin by cleansing and moisturising your face to create a smooth texture.

Step 2: Use a hydrating or luminous primer to create a glowing base.

Step 3: Choose a lightweight, dewy or radiant foundation and apply it evenly using a brush.

Step 4: Brush your eyebrows for a sleek finish.

Step 5: Apply a lightweight concealer to cover any blemishes or dark circles.

Step 6: Use a pearl-hued highlighter on your cheekbones, brow bones, eyelids, and the bridge of your nose.

Step 7: Apply a soft, rosy blush to your cheeks for a natural glow.

Step 8: Finish it off with a lip gloss