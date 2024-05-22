5 Common Makeup Mistakes You Must Avoid

Makeup is a powerful tool to gain a natural and beautiful-looking appearance. However, a lot of people, who do makeup daily, struggle with problems like heavy-looking skin and cakey look. Applying makeup is an art, but there are several mistakes that we must avoid to gain the perfect look.

Below are the five common mistakes you must avoid while applying makeup:

Skipping Skincare

One of the most crucial steps to a makeup routine is starting with skin prep. Skipping skincare will lead to dry and flaky skin, making your makeup look cakey and bad. Skincare will add a layer to your skin and hydrate it for a healthy-looking appearance. Applying makeup without skin protection can lead to several skin damage.

Read Also 7 Summer Makeup Essentials: Everyday Makeup Tips To Look Fresh Through The Day

Wrong Shade of Foundation

It's not easy to find the right foundation shade for your skin tone, but using the wrong one can lead to terrible-looking makeup. Choosing a foundation that perfectly or closely matches your natural skin tone is essential, as it will lead to a natural-looking makeup. Do a patch test on your hand and neck to find the right shade. Avoid using foundation shades that are brighter or darker than your skin tone.

Overusing Foundation

Applying too much foundation will lead to a cakey finish. Overusing foundation will also make your skin feel heavy, and it's difficult to blend it onto your skin. Start by using a minimal amount of foundation and apply more when needed.

Not Blending Properly

Blending is one of the essential steps to gain a natural makeup look. Try using different blending techniques and proper tools to blend the foundation and other makeup products. Using the wrong blending technique will make your makeup look uneven, whereas if you blend the products well together, it will give you a natural and flawless appearance.

Overusing Concealer

Do not overuse concealer, as it can lead to an unnatural look. Apply a small amount of concealer under your eyes, blemishes and other areas you want to cover. Blend it nicely to get a natural look.