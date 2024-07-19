Butter Garlic Naan, Tikka & Tandoori Among The 100 Best Dishes In The World, Check Out The Top 10 Ranks By Taste Atlas

Canva

Taste Atlas, the online food ranking page, has released a list of the 100 Best Dishes in the World, featuring the top 50 foods, on Thursday (July 18) this year. Apart from worldwide renowned dishes and cuisine, Indian food once again managed to bag its spot on the list.

India's best dish is ranked on the Taste Atlas list

Among the top 10 list, India's butter garlic naan was at number 7. Other Indian foods, Tikka and Tandoori, were ranked at numbers 47 and 48, respectively.

Butter Garlic Naan is a popular type of Indian bread, made with all-purpose flour. Once cooked, it is seasoned with a butter-garlic mix and served fresh with gravy. It is popularly paired with chicken tikka masala or butter chicken.

Tikka is available in several varieties, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. It is a smashed ingredient, mixed with masala and fried in oil. Chicken tikka is one of the most loved dishes among Indians.

Tandoori is a non-vegetarian dish made with meat or chicken. It is marinated for some time and then cooked in a tandoor, a clay oven. Tandoori is often served as a starter during the meal with a spicy red chutney.

The Top 10 Best Dishes Ranked By Taste Atlas

1. Picanha, Brazil

2. Roti Canai, Malaysia

3. Phat Kaphrao, Thailand

4. Pizza Napoletana, Italy

5. Guotie, China

6. Khao Soi, Thailand

7. Butter Garlic Naan, India

8. Tangbao, China

9. Shashlik, Russia

10. Phanaeng Curry, Thailand