 Butter Garlic Naan, Tikka & Tandoori Among The 100 Best Dishes In The World, Check Out The Top 10 Ranks By Taste Atlas
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleButter Garlic Naan, Tikka & Tandoori Among The 100 Best Dishes In The World, Check Out The Top 10 Ranks By Taste Atlas

Butter Garlic Naan, Tikka & Tandoori Among The 100 Best Dishes In The World, Check Out The Top 10 Ranks By Taste Atlas

Among the top 50, India's Butter Garlic Naan, Tikka, and Tandoori were ranked as the best dishes in the world by Taste Atlas. 

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Canva

Taste Atlas, the online food ranking page, has released a list of the 100 Best Dishes in the World, featuring the top 50 foods, on Thursday (July 18) this year. Apart from worldwide renowned dishes and cuisine, Indian food once again managed to bag its spot on the list. 

India's best dish is ranked on the Taste Atlas list

Among the top 10 list, India's butter garlic naan was at number 7. Other Indian foods, Tikka and Tandoori, were ranked at numbers 47 and 48, respectively. 

Butter Garlic Naan is a popular type of Indian bread, made with all-purpose flour. Once cooked,  it is seasoned with a butter-garlic mix and served fresh with gravy. It is popularly paired with chicken tikka masala or butter chicken. 

Tikka is available in several varieties, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. It is a smashed ingredient, mixed with masala and fried in oil. Chicken tikka is one of the most loved dishes among Indians.

Tandoori is a non-vegetarian dish made with meat or chicken. It is marinated for some time and then cooked in a tandoor, a clay oven. Tandoori is often served as a starter during the meal with a spicy red chutney.

Read Also
Aam Ras From India Becomes World 'Best Mango' Recipe, Here Are The Top 7 Dishes From The Taste Atlas...
article-image

The Top 10 Best Dishes Ranked By Taste Atlas

1. Picanha, Brazil

2. Roti Canai, Malaysia

3. Phat Kaphrao, Thailand

4. Pizza Napoletana, Italy

5. Guotie, China

6. Khao Soi, Thailand

7. Butter Garlic Naan, India

8. Tangbao, China

9. Shashlik, Russia

10. Phanaeng Curry, Thailand

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Butter Garlic Naan, Tikka & Tandoori Among The 100 Best Dishes In The World, Check Out The Top 10...

Butter Garlic Naan, Tikka & Tandoori Among The 100 Best Dishes In The World, Check Out The Top 10...

Celebrating 197th Birth Anniversary Of Mangal Pandey: The Man Who Started The Indian War Of...

Celebrating 197th Birth Anniversary Of Mangal Pandey: The Man Who Started The Indian War Of...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: From Mughal-e-Azam To Letters To Suresh, A Peek Into Theatre Director Feroz...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: From Mughal-e-Azam To Letters To Suresh, A Peek Into Theatre Director Feroz...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Ecotourism In Maharashtra Promotes Sustainability, Biodiversity, And Cultural...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Ecotourism In Maharashtra Promotes Sustainability, Biodiversity, And Cultural...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Dr Kalpana Sankar's Journey Empowering Women And Driving Socio-Economic...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Dr Kalpana Sankar's Journey Empowering Women And Driving Socio-Economic...