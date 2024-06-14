Aam Ras From India Becomes World 'Best Mango' Recipe, Here Are The Top 7 Dishes From The Taste Atlas List

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 14, 2024
The Taste Atlas released its top 10 best dishes with mango list on June 13. Mumbaikar's favourite summer dish, Aam Ras, ranked number one on the list.
All images from Canva
Aam Ras is a thick puree made from mango pulp, enjoyed best with puri or as a dessert during the summer reason.
Mango Sticky Rice from Thailand ranked second on the list. It is a traditional Thai dish with glutinous rice, coconut milk and mango.
Sorbetes from Philippines was listed on the third rank. It is a traditional ice cream originating from the Philippines.
Rujak, an Indonesian salad dish, was ranked in the fourth position. It is made with fresh fruits and veggies.
Apart from Aam Ras, Mango Chutney from India reached the fourth position on the list.
A contemporary Hong Kong dessert, Mango Pomelo Sago was on the sixth rank among the world's best mango dishes.
Seventh position was bagged by Rujak Cingur from Surabaya, Indonesia. It is a vegetable and fruit salad along with spicy sauce.