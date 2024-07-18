Shanaya Kapoor Drips In 100,000 Pearls Saree

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 18, 2024
Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has once again captivated everyone with her sartorial look as she donned a statement pearl ensemble in a recent Instagram post
The soon-to-be actress is wearing Manish Malhotra's creation, which features a pearl pallu, pearl pleats, and a halter-neck pearl blouse
Surprisingly, the whole saree was adorned with 100,000 pearls, intricately attached to each other
She complemented her look with a matching pearl choker, a multi-strand pearl bead neckpiece, and oval diamond studs
To complete her minimal pearl aesthetic, Shanaya chose a matching pearl-encrusted mini-bag
For the makeup, she opted for a pinky glow with pink glossy lips, highlighter, and minimal pink eye shadow
Oozing elegance, she styled her hair in a middle-parted, sleek ponytail
