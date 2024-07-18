FPJ 96th Anniversary: From Conservation Of Konark Sun Temple To Lakhuji Jadhavrao’s Chhatri, Arun Malik Of ASI On Preserving India’s Rich Archaeological Legacy

Arun Malik, a distinguished archaeologist with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has significantly contributed to the field over his 23-year career. He holds a PhD in Archaeology from the University of Vadodara and has been involved in numerous excavations across India. Currently, he is working as a superintending archaeologist at Nagpur Circle.

Malik is involved in the conservation work at the Konark Sun Temple. One of Malik’s newest and most notable discoveries is the intricately carved Sheshshayi Vishnu sculpture unearthed in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. Found during conservation work at Lakhuji Jadhavrao’s Chhatri in Sindkhed Raja, this masterpiece is crafted from chlorite schist rock. This discovery is particularly remarkable given the region’s common use of basalt rock, indicating significant cultural and artistic exchanges. Its exquisite craftsmanship and detailed artistry make it a significant addition to Maharashtra’s cultural heritage and is slated to be a key exhibit in a future state art museum.

Malik’s work continue to enrich our understanding of the region’s historical and cultural complexities. His dedication to preserving India’s rich archaeological legacy inspires many upcoming archelogy enthusiasts.

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you tell us about your recent discovery in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district?

Recently, my team and I unearthed an intricately carved Sheshshayi Vishnu sculpture during conservation work at Lakhuji Jadhavrao’s Chhatri in Sindkhed Raja town. The team first noticed some stone alignments and uncovered a temple base during further digging. The sculpture is 1.70 metres in length and one metre in height, and is crafted from chlorite schist rock, which is quite unusual for this region. The Sheshshayi Vishnu sculpture depicts Lord Vishnu reclining on the serpent Shesha Naga, with Goddess Laxmi massaging his feet. The panel also features scenes from the Samudramanthana, the churning of the ocean, and the Dashavatara, the ten avatars of Vishnu.

What do you believe is the historical significance of this discovery?

This discovery is a significant addition to Maharashtra’s cultural heritage. The detailed artistry and unique material composition suggest a high level of craftsmanship. It provides valuable insights into the cultural and artistic practices of the time.

Your work at Rakhigarhi has been pivotal in advancing our understanding of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Rakhigarhi has indeed been a fascinating site. Employing meticulous excavation techniques, we ensured that the burial sites were carefully unearthed to preserve the integrity of the findings. This included stratigraphic excavation to maintain the context of each burial. Our team’ has unearthed significant insights into burial practices, and cultural exchanges of the Indus Valley Civilisation. The team compared these practices with other Indus Valley sites to understand regional variations and similarities. These artefacts help in understanding the material culture of the Indus Valley people, their craftsmanship, and their trade practices.

You’ve also been deeply involved in the conservation work at the Konark Sun Temple, Odisha. What are some of the challenges you’ve faced in preserving such a culturally significant site?

Conservation at the Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha presents unique challenges, primarily due to its age and exposure to the elements. We’ve focused on structural stabilisation, restoration of intricate carvings, and implementing effective drainage systems to mitigate water damage. Konark Sun Temple as a ‘pride of the nation’ ASI monitor the structural health of the monument and maintains it with all scientific technologies available as of date.

The Sun temple at Konark is perhaps the only monument in the world, where the sand was filled to stabilise it. Hundred and nineteen years after it was sealed by the British, sand from the towering Jagamohan of the 13th century Sun Temple at Konark was finally evacuated. Regarding the structural safety of the ancient monument, the Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has conducted studies which ensure that the structure is safe enough for this work.

What advice would you give to aspiring archaeologists?

I would advise aspiring archaeologists to stay curious and passionate about history. Archaeology is not just about digging up artefacts; it’s about piecing together the stories of the past. Gain as much field experience as possible and always be prepared for meticulous and often challenging work. Staying updated with the latest research and techniques is crucial in this ever-evolving field.