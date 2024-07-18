7 Signs Your Boss Is Not Happy With You

By: Rahul M | July 18, 2024
Workspace is a delicate space to maintain relationships. It is necessary to understand if your boss is unhappy with you or your work in order for you to fix it.
If you boss communicates less with you than they usually did, it might be a sign of dissatisfaction.
If you boss is continuously monitoring your work more than he does, he might not be happy with your performance and is observing every step you take.
Your positive thoughts or creative ideas might go unnoticed or it might not be appreciated by your boss. This can be a sign.
Your opportunities of growth or allotment of new projects will see a sharp decline. If you boss is not happy with your, you wont be assigned new tasks.
Often receiving negative or critical feedback from your boss can be a sign of dissatisfaction.
If your boss suddenly avoids you, in person or digitally, they might have a problem with you. It is important to take a step forward, talk to them and improve your work. It will make the boss understand that you really care about your work and you're interested in learning more.