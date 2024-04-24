The 'Asoka' Fever: From Kareena Kapoor's Iconic Look To 2000s Asian Makeup, Here's What Going Viral On TikTok

The Asoka makeup trend by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan look from 2001 movie | Snapshot from Jharna Bhagwani reel | Pinterest

The TikTok community is setting up new trends every day, and one such is the latest iconic makeup looks from the 2000s. The "Asoka makeup trend" and "2000s Asian makeup trend" are going viral on social media sites, with makeup influencers and creators taking up challenges and embracing the 2000s looks.

Asoka Makeup Trend

The Asoka makeup trend is inspired by the 2001 Indian film "Asoka", starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahrukh Khan. The iconic look of actor Kareena gave rise to this trend. The makeup community is making videos by recreating the same look and Indian bridal look with transitions while singing the song; "San Sanana" by Anu Malik, Hema Sardesai and Alka Yagnik.

2000s Asian Makeup Trend

The 2000s makeup trend has gained inspiration from Korea's early 2000s makeup looks. It has gone viral all over TikTok and other video-sharing platforms. The trend is also called the 10-minute challenge due to the song "10 Minutes" by singer Lee Hyori used in the videos. The 2000s Asian makeup trend focuses on blue eye shadow with glitter look, brown lip-gloss and retro filters while lipsyncing to the song.

Factors that made both the trends go viral

Both the makeup videos are a challenge for the makeup creators and influencers. It is more than just making a TikTok because a lot of effort goes into creating it. Below are a few factors that made these trends go super viral:

Embracing Culture

The world is embracing Asian culture by creating Indian and Korean makeup looks. This sensation shows respect and admiration for different culture and their identity. The trend doesn't just focus on the makeup but also the attire worn by the creators. The Asoka makeup trend shows influencers wearing heavy jewellery and traditional Indian lehenga.

Iconic 2000s Makeup

The trend has gone viral because of both the makeup looks. Each of the looks standout in its own way, making waves in the makeup community. It focuses on the look by Kareena Kapoor and Lee Hyori in the early days. You can also recreate this look and hop onto the trend in your style.

i love this asoka makeup trend so much i’ll never skip a video pic.twitter.com/QVHeFuqYMR — kim, there’s people dying (@josiem__) April 17, 2024

Extravagant Transition

What makes this trend stand out is the challenges faced during the transition. It takes planning, editing skills, and many takes to complete the video. Apart from the makeup, the transition used makes it visually appealing, making it go viral.

Viral Songs

The songs used in the trends, "San Sanana" and "10 Minutes", are iconic and going viral on social media. We can see people from around the world singing and dancing to the songs and creating the looks. The song is catching and has melodies that anyone could dance to.