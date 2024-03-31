7 Summer Makeup Essentials: Everyday Makeup Tips To Look Fresh Through The Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2024
The first step to any makeup routine is prepping the skin. The skin needs moisturisation in the summer, and for that, opt for a tinted moisturiser or water-based gel moisturiser to keep skin hydrated and glowy
Sunscreen is a must during summers to protect your skin from UV rays. Use sunscreen with minimum SPF 50++ for ultimate protection
After skincare, start your makeup with a hydrating primer as base. Primer adds an extra layer on your skin to protect it from dirt and thus avoid acne. Opt for lightweight primer or a highlighting primer to get that plump dewy look
It is essential to have a BB Cream in your makeup routine. Say no to foundation as it clogs pores and makes the skin cakey and acne-prone during summer. A BB cream is a lightweight cream that gives coverage and a makeup finish just like a foundation, but is as weightless as a moisturiser
Opt for a cream blush during summer as it gives a natural pink hue to the cheeks and is not heavy. Powder blush doesn't stay for long in summer due to sweat and heat. Liquid blush or cream blush will stay longer and give you a more natural look
Instead of regular mascara, go for a waterproof mascara. Regular mascara can smudge because of sweat, which can further lead to skin irritation. Waterproof mascara stays longer and doesn't smudge
Lip tints and Lip balms are essential in your summer makeup kit. For a glowy makeup look, finish your makeup routine with lip tints and not lipsticks as they are also lightweight and give a more natural finish. Lip balms give hydration and keep lips soft
