Nargis Fakhri's Skincare Secrets: Actor Says, 'It's Not A Quick Fix. It's A Lifestyle'

Nargis Fakhri’s smooth, glowing skin has long been admired for its natural, effortless quality. Rather than relying on heavy makeup or fleeting beauty trends, the actor believes in consistency and balance. In a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan, the Rockstar star opened up about her skincare philosophy, revealing the three habits she never compromises on.

When asked about what she eats or drinks to maintain her skin health, Fakhri was clear that shortcuts don’t exist. “Everybody wants a quick fix, but there’s no quick fix. There’s always a combination of things, and the combination for me seems to be great sleep. I sleep like eight hours a night. I also try to hydrate. Then also my food choices. Like, I want foods that are nutritious, that have vitamins and minerals in them.”

Sleep comes first

For Nargis, good skin begins with proper rest. Sleeping for around eight hours each night allows the body and skin to recover from daily stress, helping maintain a fresh and well-rested appearance. Consistent sleep supports skin renewal, improves texture, and plays a key role in keeping dullness and fatigue at bay. The Mayo Clinic highlights that getting enough sleep helps reduce stress, which in turn may help reduce flare-ups in conditions like acne or eczema, and supports overall skin health.

Hydration is non-negotiable

Hydration is another essential part of her routine. Drinking enough fluids helps the skin stay soft, supple and naturally radiant. Well-hydrated skin tends to appear smoother and more balanced, while dehydration can make the skin look tired and uneven. For Nargis, hydration is a simple yet powerful step toward maintaining her glow. According to NIH-affiliated guidance, inadequate fluid intake is one of the factors that can contribute to dry skin because water is vital for maintaining the skin’s moisture barrier and assisting nutrient transport to skin cells.

Nutritious food, always

The actor also pays close attention to her food choices, focusing on meals that are rich in vitamins and minerals. Nutritious foods help nourish the skin from within, supporting its strength, clarity and resilience. A balanced diet complements her sleep and hydration habits, making skincare a holistic process rather than a surface-level one. The Mayo Clinic recommends a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to help your body function at its best, including your skin. Hydrating foods and micronutrient-rich choices may even counteract some signs of aging and support skin structure.