Bondi Beach Terror Attack: What Is 'Hanukkah' Festival That Victims Had Gathered To Celebrate?

A shocking act of violence unfolded at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening when gunmen opened fire near a gathering organised to mark a Jewish holiday celebration. The attack claimed ten lives and left several others injured, turning a festive community event into a scene of chaos and grief. Viral videos from the incident show terrified tourists fleeing the beach as gunshots rang out, while one brave bystander was captured sneaking up behind an attacker and wrestling his rifle away, potentially preventing further loss of life.

Authorities have described the incident as a targeted attack on a family-friendly gathering, prompting widespread condemnation and renewed conversations around safety at public celebrations. As investigations continue, the tragedy has deeply impacted the Jewish community, for whom the evening was meant to mark the beginning of a sacred festival.

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights or Chanukah is an important Jewish celebration observed for eight nights and days. It commemorates an ancient moment of perseverance and faith, when a small group of Jewish rebels reclaimed their temple and restored religious freedom. Central to the festival is the theme of light triumphing over darkness, both literally and symbolically.

The story behind Hanukkah speaks of resilience, hope, and the power of belief during times of adversity, values that remain deeply relevant to Jewish communities around the world today.

When is Hanukkah celebrated?

Hanukkah is celebrated according to the Hebrew calendar, beginning on the 25th day of the month of Kislev. As a result, its dates change each year on the Gregorian calendar, typically falling between late November and late December. In 2025, Hanukkah begins in mid-December, on the evening of Sunday, 14 Dec, 2025 and will last till Monday, 22 Dec, 2025 with communities gathering to light the first candle at sunset on the opening night.

Public celebrations, community meals, and outdoor menorah lightings are common during this period, making it a time of togetherness and shared joy.

Traditions of light and togetherness

A central ritual of Hanukkah is the lighting of the menorah, a nine-branched candelabrum. One candle is lit on the first night, with an additional candle added each evening until all eight are illuminated. Families often sing songs, share blessings, exchange small gifts, and enjoy traditional foods cooked in oil, symbolising the festival’s enduring miracle.