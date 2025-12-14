 Bondi Beach Terror Attack: What Is 'Hanukkah' Festival That Victims Had Gathered To Celebrate?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBondi Beach Terror Attack: What Is 'Hanukkah' Festival That Victims Had Gathered To Celebrate?

Bondi Beach Terror Attack: What Is 'Hanukkah' Festival That Victims Had Gathered To Celebrate?

A deadly shooting disrupted a Hanukkah gathering at Bondi Beach, killing ten people and shattering a family-friendly celebration. Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is observed for eight days beginning in late November or December, marking faith, resilience, and hope. Traditions include lighting the menorah, sharing meals, and coming together as a community

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

A shocking act of violence unfolded at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening when gunmen opened fire near a gathering organised to mark a Jewish holiday celebration. The attack claimed ten lives and left several others injured, turning a festive community event into a scene of chaos and grief. Viral videos from the incident show terrified tourists fleeing the beach as gunshots rang out, while one brave bystander was captured sneaking up behind an attacker and wrestling his rifle away, potentially preventing further loss of life.

Authorities have described the incident as a targeted attack on a family-friendly gathering, prompting widespread condemnation and renewed conversations around safety at public celebrations. As investigations continue, the tragedy has deeply impacted the Jewish community, for whom the evening was meant to mark the beginning of a sacred festival.

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights or Chanukah is an important Jewish celebration observed for eight nights and days. It commemorates an ancient moment of perseverance and faith, when a small group of Jewish rebels reclaimed their temple and restored religious freedom. Central to the festival is the theme of light triumphing over darkness, both literally and symbolically.

FPJ Shorts
'Messi In Traditional Attire': JSW Group Gifts GOAT Footballer His Portrait With Wife Antonela; WATCH
'Messi In Traditional Attire': JSW Group Gifts GOAT Footballer His Portrait With Wife Antonela; WATCH
Palghar Court Acquits Last Accused In 1991 Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Attack Case, Bringing 33-Year-Old Legal Battle To An End
Palghar Court Acquits Last Accused In 1991 Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Attack Case, Bringing 33-Year-Old Legal Battle To An End
VIDEO: Wankhede Goes Berserk With 'Messi Messi' Chants, Mumbai Crowd Awaits Argentina Ace During GOAT India Tour
VIDEO: Wankhede Goes Berserk With 'Messi Messi' Chants, Mumbai Crowd Awaits Argentina Ace During GOAT India Tour
Dhurandar vs Messi Crossover Goes Viral: Mumbai Fans Recreate Akshaye Khanna’s ‘FA9LA’ Entry To Welcome Football Icon At Wankhede Stadium | WATCH
Dhurandar vs Messi Crossover Goes Viral: Mumbai Fans Recreate Akshaye Khanna’s ‘FA9LA’ Entry To Welcome Football Icon At Wankhede Stadium | WATCH

The story behind Hanukkah speaks of resilience, hope, and the power of belief during times of adversity, values that remain deeply relevant to Jewish communities around the world today.

https://www.britannica.com/video/explaining-the-origins-traditions-Hanukkah/-273876

When is Hanukkah celebrated?

Hanukkah is celebrated according to the Hebrew calendar, beginning on the 25th day of the month of Kislev. As a result, its dates change each year on the Gregorian calendar, typically falling between late November and late December. In 2025, Hanukkah begins in mid-December, on the evening of Sunday, 14 Dec, 2025 and will last till Monday, 22 Dec, 2025 with communities gathering to light the first candle at sunset on the opening night.

Public celebrations, community meals, and outdoor menorah lightings are common during this period, making it a time of togetherness and shared joy.

Traditions of light and togetherness

A central ritual of Hanukkah is the lighting of the menorah, a nine-branched candelabrum. One candle is lit on the first night, with an additional candle added each evening until all eight are illuminated. Families often sing songs, share blessings, exchange small gifts, and enjoy traditional foods cooked in oil, symbolising the festival’s enduring miracle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Early Menopause, Intimacy Issues, & Celibacy: Experts Answer Common Sexual Health Concerns

Early Menopause, Intimacy Issues, & Celibacy: Experts Answer Common Sexual Health Concerns

Bondi Beach Terror Attack: What Is 'Hanukkah' Festival That Victims Had Gathered To Celebrate?

Bondi Beach Terror Attack: What Is 'Hanukkah' Festival That Victims Had Gathered To Celebrate?

Deepika Padukone Switches To Holiday Mode In ₹1.26 Lakh Dress-Sneaker Combo

Deepika Padukone Switches To Holiday Mode In ₹1.26 Lakh Dress-Sneaker Combo

Nargis Fakhri's Skincare Secrets: Actor Says, 'It's Not A Quick Fix. It's A Lifestyle'

Nargis Fakhri's Skincare Secrets: Actor Says, 'It's Not A Quick Fix. It's A Lifestyle'

Siliserh Lake & Kopra Reservoir Adds To The 96th Ramsar Sites; Here's Everything You Need To Know...

Siliserh Lake & Kopra Reservoir Adds To The 96th Ramsar Sites; Here's Everything You Need To Know...