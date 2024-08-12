 What Is The Viral Candle Moisturiser Trend? Know If This Skincare Routine Is Hazardous Or Beneficial
In a latest trend that has come across, a makeup and skincare influencer is seen pouring melted candle was on her and rubbing it across her skin like a moisturiser.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Social media has given access to so many possibilities when it comes to skin car issues and their solutions. A scroll through Instagram can introduce you to various skin issues you're unaware of and the solutions for it. Every day, you come across a new viral skincare regime. From DIY sunscreens to peel-off masks, every day, there is a new trend.

In a latest trend that has come across, a makeup and skincare influencer is seen pouring melted candle on her and rubbing it across her skin like a moisturiser. Now, you might think she poured molten wax on her skin but in reality, this product is a moisturiser that is packaged like a candle. When you light this candle, it melts into a liquid moisturiser that you can apply to your body.

An Instagram influencer recently posted this viral trend and shared her experience of using the candle moisturiser with her fans.

Is this trend effective and safe for a skincare routine?

A scented candle, after melting turns into body moisturiser. This liquid moisturiser quickly melts into your skin. How safe is this? Well, this concept is similar to applying warm coconut oil to your hair. It penetrates better , to your roots and helps moisturise your scalp.

Similarly, applying hot (mildly) liquid candle moisturiser might help in spreading it equally and evenly. Moreover, experts have said that the melting effect creates a luxurious feeling and it helps the moisturiser penetrate deep into the skin and help soften it. It also provides the necessary hydration required for the skin.

Can everybody apply this liquid moisturiser?

It might not be the best option for some people to apply hot melted moisturiser on their skin. It might not suit their skin type. Also, you need to be careful before applying melted moisturiser to avoid skin burns. You also need to check the ingredients before applying any product on your skin to avoid irritation.

Netizens have given a mixed reaction to this viral trend

