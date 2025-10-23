'It Was A Mistake': Miss Panama Isamar Herrera Reacts To Viral Mishap At Thailand's Miss Grand 2025

Miss Panama Isamar Herrera | Instagram

The Miss Grand International 2025 pageant night in Thailand had its fair share of glitz, glamour, and one unforgettable mix-up. A viral moment featuring Miss Panama, Isamar Herrera, has been taking rounds on the internet after the contestant mistakenly walked forward, thinking she had made it to the Top 22.

What exactly happened?

As the lights shimmered and the crowd cheered, the 31-year-old beauty queen, representing Panama, stood among 76 global contenders awaiting the next announcement. When a name sounding similar to hers was called, Herrera’s face lit up, and she stepped forward confidently, smiling and celebrating as cameras zoomed in. However, within seconds, the atmosphere shifted. The name actually called was that of Miss Grand Paraguay, Cecilia Romero.

Check out the viral video below:

The host quickly stepped in to clarify amid the confusion, saying, “Aaah, I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay. There is a lot of noise in this hall, packed full of fans from all over the world.” The crowd fell silent as Herrera, realising the misunderstanding, gracefully stepped back to her spot while the real qualifier, Romero, moved forward to take her place among the finalists.

Isamar Herrera: It was a mistake, and this is a competition'

Despite the awkwardness of the moment, Herrera handled the incident with remarkable grace. Speaking to The Daily Mail after the event, she shared, "These things happen. It was a mistake, and this is a competition. You have to know how to lose and recognise the triumph of others."

The Panamanian beauty, known for her poise and resilience, is more than just a pageant contestant. According to her official profile, Herrera is a student of Advertising and Marketing who describes herself as “a dreamer who believes that with faith, discipline, and love, every goal can be achieved.”