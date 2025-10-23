Uorfi Javed's FIRST Visit To London Was Possible Thanks To Orry; Here's Why

Instagram

Trust Uorfi Javed to make every moment fashion-forward, even on the international stage. The ever-experimental Indian fashion creator and actress has now made her international red-carpet debut at the prestigious Pink Ball at the British Museum in London, marking her first-ever visit to the city.

Uorfi's first time in London — and straight to red carpet

The Pink Ball, co-chaired by Isha Ambani and other global art patrons, was hosted on the lines of New York’s iconic Met Gala. For Uorfi, it wasn’t just another event; it was a milestone moment. She accompanied her close friend Orry (Orhan Awatramani) as a plus one to the Ball, making her debut among some of the world's biggest names in fashion and entertainment.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from her London debut on Instagram, Uorfi wrote, "First time in London and seedhe international red carpet. I couldn't believe it yar. Might not be a big deal for others but for me I couldn’t believe it. I can’t thank @orry enough, love you yar!"

She also expressed her gratitude towards Isha Ambani, adding, "Isha is literally so kind and sweet; I was genuinely taken aback by the kindness. She has no air around her. She meets everyone with the same kindness!"

Uorfi's Pink Ball ensemble

For her global red-carpet debut, Uorfi turned to her trusted couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who created her outfit in just two days. She wrote, "Thank you @who_wore_what_when and my magicians @abujanisandeepkhosla for making this spectacular outfit in 2 days. They supported me throughout my journey and I couldn’t have worn any other designer except them."

Uorfi's couture creation featured a voluminous hot-pink skirt paired with a heavily beaded open gold jacket adorning intricate gold beadwork and bold shoulder pads. Keeping accessories minimal yet elegant, the actress donned just a pair of golden studs. Her glam was equally glowing with a dewy base, blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, and glossy lips, with hair styled in a side-parted sleek bun.