 Uorfi Javed's FIRST Visit To London Was Possible Thanks To Orry; Here's Why
Uorfi Javed has now made her international red-carpet debut at the prestigious Pink Ball at the British Museum in London, marking her first-ever visit to the city.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Trust Uorfi Javed to make every moment fashion-forward, even on the international stage. The ever-experimental Indian fashion creator and actress has now made her international red-carpet debut at the prestigious Pink Ball at the British Museum in London, marking her first-ever visit to the city.

Uorfi's first time in London — and straight to red carpet

The Pink Ball, co-chaired by Isha Ambani and other global art patrons, was hosted on the lines of New York’s iconic Met Gala. For Uorfi, it wasn’t just another event; it was a milestone moment. She accompanied her close friend Orry (Orhan Awatramani) as a plus one to the Ball, making her debut among some of the world's biggest names in fashion and entertainment.

She also expressed her gratitude towards Isha Ambani, adding, "Isha is literally so kind and sweet; I was genuinely taken aback by the kindness. She has no air around her. She meets everyone with the same kindness!"

Uorfi's Pink Ball ensemble

For her global red-carpet debut, Uorfi turned to her trusted couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who created her outfit in just two days. She wrote, "Thank you @who_wore_what_when and my magicians @abujanisandeepkhosla for making this spectacular outfit in 2 days. They supported me throughout my journey and I couldn’t have worn any other designer except them."

Uorfi's couture creation featured a voluminous hot-pink skirt paired with a heavily beaded open gold jacket adorning intricate gold beadwork and bold shoulder pads. Keeping accessories minimal yet elegant, the actress donned just a pair of golden studs. Her glam was equally glowing with a dewy base, blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, and glossy lips, with hair styled in a side-parted sleek bun.

