Neha Dhupia Keeps It Minimal With South-Indian 'Kasavu' Saree At A Wedding

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 24, 2025
Neha chose a South India–inspired kasavu saree for a wedding, showcasing Kerala’s iconic handloom technique that weaves fine gold threads into silk and cotton fabrics
The saree itself was a vision of restraint,a cream cotton-silk drape highlighted with broad gold patti borders, proving that minimalism can still feel festive and wedding-ready
Styled the classic way, she wore the saree with neat front pleats and a long, floor-grazing pallu cascading from her shoulder, lending the look a graceful, timeless flow
Accessories were thoughtfully curated, not crowded, green bangles on one wrist, a gold choker with matching earrings, vintage sunglasses, and gold heels added just the right hint of drama
Her beauty look stayed soft and luminous, featuring feathered brows, a dewy base, blush-kissed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and lightly defined lashes that enhanced her natural glow
Hair played a key role in elevating the ensemble, with a centre-parted, slicked-back bun adorned with fresh gajra, perfectly tying together the South Indian aesthetic
Every detail reflected effortless elegance, making Neha’s kasavu saree moment a masterclass in simple wedding guest dressing
