Cristiano Ronaldo Now Owns 2 Luxury Villas In Saudi's Red Sea: Here's What They Look Like

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Destination has rapidly become synonymous with next-level luxury. Stretching across more than 28,000 square kilometres along the kingdom’s western coastline, this ambitious tourism megaproject is a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at redefining the country as a global travel hotspot. When fully developed, the destination will feature over 50 high-end hotels, thousands of luxury residences, and curated experiences spread across 22 islands and six inland locations.

Nujuma

Among the most exclusive addresses within The Red Sea is Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, one of only nine such Reserve Residences worldwide. Designed for ultra-private living, Nujuma is home to just 19 secluded villas, surrounded by turquoise waters, coral reefs, and powder-white sand beaches. It’s here that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have reportedly invested in two luxury villas, making them among the earliest homeowners in the enclave.

According to the destination’s developers, the couple was drawn to Nujuma’s rare blend of privacy, nature, and refined indulgence. Their investment includes a two-bedroom villa for intimate escapes and a three-bedroom residence for family stays, reinforcing the area’s appeal to global elites seeking serenity without compromise.

A celebrity-favourite destination on the rise

Since the first resorts opened in 2023, The Red Sea has attracted growing interest from celebrities, billionaires, and industry leaders. High-profile openings include Six Senses Southern Dunes, St. Regis Red Sea Resort, Nujuma, Shebara Resort, and Desert Rock, each designed with sustainability and regenerative tourism at its core.

Accessibility is another major draw. Red Sea International Airport connects the destination to cities like Jeddah, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, and Milan, placing nearly 250 million people within a three-hour flight. With an eight-hour travel window, the destination becomes reachable for a vast majority of the global population.

The future of luxury in Saudi Arabia

Blending untouched landscapes with cutting-edge design, The Red Sea Destination represents Saudi Arabia’s bold vision for the future of luxury tourism, one that balances extravagance, sustainability, and privacy. With investments from global icons like Ronaldo, its status as a world-class retreat is only set to grow.