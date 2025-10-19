 Nita Ambani Glows In Sunset-Kanjeevaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu At London's Pink Ball
Aanchal Chaudhary
Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Nita Ambani at Pink Ball, London | Instagram

Only Nita Ambani could turn a red-carpet moment into a cultural statement, and she did just that at the Pink Ball hosted at London’s iconic British Museum on October 18, 2025. The evening, co-chaired by her daughter Isha Ambani, celebrated Indian heritage through fashion, art and culture. And, Nita chose to forgo a typical gown for a deeply rooted in Indian textile tradition, a Kanjeevaram saree.

Nita's exquisite drape dripped in silver

Nita stepped onto the pink carpet in a handcrafted sunset-hued Kanjeevaram saree, custom-woven by R Varadhan for label Swadesh. The silk itself shimmered between coral and rose-gold tones, but the real show-stopper was the spectacular real-silver cutwork pallu, imagined by designer Manish Malhotra. The businesswoman styled her nine-yard with an off-shoulder, corset-style blouse, featuring jewel-encrusted buttons from Malhotra’s couture house.

To complement the understated but luxe drape, Nita adorned herself with jewellery from her personal collection. A magnificent emerald-anchored necklace glowed at the centre of her neckline, matched by diamond earrings and a cocktail ring crowned with a pear-shaped centrestone. Diamond bracelets stacked on each wrist provided symmetry and sparkle.

Her hair and makeup continued the theme of elegance. For makeup, Nita chose a dewy base, winged eyeliner, muted smoky shadows, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips. Her tresses were styled in a side-parted, soft-wave blowout that kept the look polished yet alive.

