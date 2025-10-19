 35 Artisans. 3,670 Hours. Isha Ambani's Pink Ball Jacket & Column Skirt Is A Work Of Art; Check Pics To See How She Styled Mom Nita's Emeralds
Isha Ambani made an exquisite appearance at the Pink Ball held at the British Museum in London on October 18, an event she co-chaired alongside British Museum director Dr. Nicholas Cullinan OBE.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Isha Ambani at Pink Ball, London | Instagram

When it comes to opulence and elegance, few do it quite like Isha Ambani. The young heiress made an exquisite appearance at the Pink Ball held at the British Museum in London on October 18, an event she co-chaired alongside British Museum director Dr. Nicholas Cullinan OBE. The soirée, themed around the colours and light of India, marked the opening of the museum's new exhibition Ancient India: Living Traditions — and Isha's look perfectly embodied that spirit.

Isha wows in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation

For the star-studded evening, Isha turned muse for ace Indian designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, donning their custom blush pink chamois satin jacket and column skirt. According to Isha’s stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the couture creation took 3,670 hours to come to life, crafted meticulously by 35 skilled artisans. The designers elevated tradition by experimenting with pink zardozi embroidery, a first of its kind, blending pearls, sequins, and crystals to create a gleaming, ethereal effect.

While Isha’s look was show-stopping in itself, it her massive emerald pieces from her mother Nita Ambani’s personal collection that truly stole the spotlight. The businesswoman adorned herself with a jaw-dropping heart-shaped emerald necklace, matching earrings and a diamond-studded emerald ring that tied the look together.

Her makeup was equally dreamy with soft yet luminous glam, featuring a glowing skin, blushed cheeks, shimmery lids, defined brows, winged eyeliner and pink glossy lips. Isha rounded off her Ball look with an elegant half-up style with centre-parted twisted crown braids, adding a touch of chic elegance.

