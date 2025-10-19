 Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat And City-Wise Timings
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDiwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat And City-Wise Timings

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat And City-Wise Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja in 2025 will be observed on Monday, October 20, during the auspicious Amavasya Tithi.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings with it a sense of joy, prosperity, and devotion. One of the most sacred moments during this celebration is Lakshmi Puja, when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the representation of wealth and fortune, along with Lord Ganesha for wisdom and harmony. According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja in 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, October 20, during the auspicious Amavasya Tithi.

This ritual is performed during the Pradosh Kaal, when families light diyas, decorate their homes, and invite divine blessings for abundance and peace. Here’s a detailed look at the shubh muhurat and city-wise timings for the 2025 Lakshmi Puja.

Pixabay

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Date and Muhurat

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

FPJ Shorts
'We Must Liberate From Foreign Influence To Access Our Knowledge Tradition': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
'We Must Liberate From Foreign Influence To Access Our Knowledge Tradition': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Opens Up About His Battle With Prostate Cancer: Know Symptoms, Causes & Treatment
Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Opens Up About His Battle With Prostate Cancer: Know Symptoms, Causes & Treatment
Bullet Found In Passenger’s Bag At Hyderabad’s Moosapet Metro Station
Bullet Found In Passenger’s Bag At Hyderabad’s Moosapet Metro Station
Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral
Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 3:44 PM, October 20

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 5:54 PM, October 21

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM

Mahanishita Kaal: 11:41 PM – 12:31 AM, October 21

Simha Kaal: 1:38 AM – 3:56 AM, October 21

Read Also
When Is Diwali 2025: October 20 Or 21? Know Correct Date & Muhurat
article-image
Diwali 2025

Diwali 2025 | Canva



Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja

Afternoon (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 3:44 PM – 5:46 PM

Evening (Chara): 5:46 PM – 7:21 PM

Night (Labha): 10:31 PM – 12:06 AM, October 21

Early Morning (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 1:41 AM – 6:26 AM, October 21

Diwali 2024: Know All About Lakshmi Puja Significance

Diwali 2024: Know All About Lakshmi Puja Significance | Canva

Read Also
Diwali 2025: From North To South, How Different States Of India Celebrate The 'Festival Of Lights'
article-image

City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Timings 2025

New Delhi: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

Mumbai: 7:41 PM – 8:41 PM

Pune: 7:38 PM – 8:37 PM

Chennai: 7:20 PM – 8:14 PM

Bengaluru: 7:31 PM – 8:25 PM

Hyderabad: 7:21 PM – 8:19 PM

Ahmedabad: 7:36 PM – 8:40 PM

Jaipur: 7:17 PM – 8:25 PM

Gurgaon: 7:09 PM – 8:19 PM

Chandigarh: 7:06 PM – 8:19 PM

Noida: 7:07 PM – 8:18 PM

Kolkata: 5:06 PM – 5:54 PM, October 21

Bhubaneswar: 5:19 PM – 5:54 PM, October 21

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Opens Up About His Battle With Prostate Cancer: Know Symptoms,...

Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Opens Up About His Battle With Prostate Cancer: Know Symptoms,...

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat And City-Wise Timings

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat And City-Wise Timings

Uorfi Javed Turns Modern Day Princess In Gold Beaded Jacket At British Museum's Pink Ball 2025

Uorfi Javed Turns Modern Day Princess In Gold Beaded Jacket At British Museum's Pink Ball 2025

Daring Robbery At Paris Louvre: Museum Evacuated And Shut After Thieves Steal Napoleonic Jewels

Daring Robbery At Paris Louvre: Museum Evacuated And Shut After Thieves Steal Napoleonic Jewels

Nita Ambani Glows In Sunset-Kanjeevaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu At London's Pink Ball

Nita Ambani Glows In Sunset-Kanjeevaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu At London's Pink Ball