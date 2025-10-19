Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat And City-Wise Timings

Canva

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings with it a sense of joy, prosperity, and devotion. One of the most sacred moments during this celebration is Lakshmi Puja, when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the representation of wealth and fortune, along with Lord Ganesha for wisdom and harmony. According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja in 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, October 20, during the auspicious Amavasya Tithi.

This ritual is performed during the Pradosh Kaal, when families light diyas, decorate their homes, and invite divine blessings for abundance and peace. Here’s a detailed look at the shubh muhurat and city-wise timings for the 2025 Lakshmi Puja.

Pixabay

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Date and Muhurat

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 3:44 PM, October 20

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 5:54 PM, October 21

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM

Mahanishita Kaal: 11:41 PM – 12:31 AM, October 21

Simha Kaal: 1:38 AM – 3:56 AM, October 21

Diwali 2025 | Canva





Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja

Afternoon (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 3:44 PM – 5:46 PM

Evening (Chara): 5:46 PM – 7:21 PM

Night (Labha): 10:31 PM – 12:06 AM, October 21

Early Morning (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 1:41 AM – 6:26 AM, October 21

Diwali 2024: Know All About Lakshmi Puja Significance | Canva

City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Timings 2025

New Delhi: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

Mumbai: 7:41 PM – 8:41 PM

Pune: 7:38 PM – 8:37 PM

Chennai: 7:20 PM – 8:14 PM

Bengaluru: 7:31 PM – 8:25 PM

Hyderabad: 7:21 PM – 8:19 PM

Ahmedabad: 7:36 PM – 8:40 PM

Jaipur: 7:17 PM – 8:25 PM

Gurgaon: 7:09 PM – 8:19 PM

Chandigarh: 7:06 PM – 8:19 PM

Noida: 7:07 PM – 8:18 PM

Kolkata: 5:06 PM – 5:54 PM, October 21

Bhubaneswar: 5:19 PM – 5:54 PM, October 21

