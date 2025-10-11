 Diwali 2025: Does It Fall On October 20 Or 21; Know Correct Date & Muhurat
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Diwali 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Diwali, also known as Deepavali is a significant festival in the Hindu religion that occurs between mid-September and November. It is dedicated to the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha. Diwali is a five-day festival that falls during the months of Ashwin and Kartika.

Before Diwali we clean our homes, decorate it with flowers, lights, and rangolis, and shop for new clothes. Read the article to discover the accurate date and muhurat of the auspicious festival.

About Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, marks the triumph of righteousness and the return of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and finishing their 14-year exile. Individuals mark the special occasion by adorning their residences, donning fresh attire, exchanging presents with family members, indulging in tasty desserts, and creating rangoli in their homes. Devotees also venerate Maa Lakshmi, Maa Saraswati and Lord Ganesha.

Diwali 2025: Is Deepavali on October 20 Or 21?

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Pradosh Kaal - 05:46 PM to 08:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:08 PM to 09:03 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 03:44 PM on October 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 05:54 PM on October 21, 2025

Diwali 2025

Diwali 2025 | Canva

Significance and celebration of Diwali

Lakshmi Puja is a significant religious and cultural event performed on the holy festival of Diwali. The Goddess symbolises wealth, abundance, good fortune, and prosperity. It is believed that worshipping Mata Lakshmi on this auspicious day brings financial stability and success in life.

