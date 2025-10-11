 'More Respect To You': Natasa Stankovic Receives Love From Netizens Post Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma Vacay Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'More Respect To You': Natasa Stankovic Receives Love From Netizens Post Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma Vacay Pics

'More Respect To You': Natasa Stankovic Receives Love From Netizens Post Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma Vacay Pics

Ever since her ex-husband, Hardik Pandya, confirmed his new relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, social media users have rallied behind Natasa, flooding her posts with messages of love, strength, and admiration.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Instagram

After months of online scrutiny, model-actress Natasa Stankovic is finally getting the empathy and respect she deserves. Ever since her ex-husband, Hardik Pandya, confirmed his new relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, social media users have rallied behind Natasa, flooding her posts with messages of love, strength, and admiration.

Natasa gets a wave of love online

The internet’s tone has shifted dramatically toward Natasa, who was once harshly trolled amid her split with Hardik. Now, she’s being hailed for her grace and silence throughout the storm. Comments like “You deserve better, queen ❤️✨” and “More respect to you, Natasa.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya's Rumoured GF Mahieka Sharma Will Remind You Of His Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic; Here's...
article-image

You handled everything so well,” have been filling her social media. Another user wrote, “You deserve apologies from everyone who blamed you blindly.” Many fans praised her for focusing on her son Agastya and her personal growth post-divorce instead of engaging in public drama. “She’s the definition of class and calm,” wrote one admirer.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety
Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety
Read Also
Is Hardik Pandya's New Girlfriend Maheika Sharma An 'Average Indian Model'?
article-image

Hardik and Mahieka confirm their relationship

The support for Natasa surged after Hardik Pandya and 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma made their relationship official. On October 10, the cricketer was papped with his new girl at Mumbai airport and posted and even made it Instagram official by sharing a romantic photo, showing the two standing close on a sunlit beach deck with no caption.

The couple, currently on a tropical vacation to celebrate Hardik’s 32nd birthday (October 11), looked relaxed and affectionate. Hardik sported a printed black jacket and shorts, while Mahieka kept it casual in a crisp white shirt.

Read Also
IT's OFFICIAL! Hardik Pandya Drops Romantic Photo With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma As They Enjoy Beach...
article-image

Hardik and Natasa’s marriage

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown and welcomed their son soon after. The couple confirmed their separation in July 2024, ending months of speculation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The...

Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The...

Raj Kundra Picks Up Wife Shilpa Shetty In Swanky ₹80 Lakhs MG Cyberster After Karwa Chauth...

Raj Kundra Picks Up Wife Shilpa Shetty In Swanky ₹80 Lakhs MG Cyberster After Karwa Chauth...

Google Doodle Celebrates South India's Beloved Breakfast Staple Idli Today! Know History & Meaning...

Google Doodle Celebrates South India's Beloved Breakfast Staple Idli Today! Know History & Meaning...

'More Respect To You': Natasa Stankovic Receives Love From Netizens Post Hardik Pandya-Maheika...

'More Respect To You': Natasa Stankovic Receives Love From Netizens Post Hardik Pandya-Maheika...

Diwali 2025: Does It Fall On October 20 Or 21; Know Correct Date & Muhurat

Diwali 2025: Does It Fall On October 20 Or 21; Know Correct Date & Muhurat