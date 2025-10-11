'More Respect To You': Natasa Stankovic Receives Love From Netizens Post Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma Vacay Pics

Instagram

After months of online scrutiny, model-actress Natasa Stankovic is finally getting the empathy and respect she deserves. Ever since her ex-husband, Hardik Pandya, confirmed his new relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, social media users have rallied behind Natasa, flooding her posts with messages of love, strength, and admiration.

Natasa gets a wave of love online

The internet’s tone has shifted dramatically toward Natasa, who was once harshly trolled amid her split with Hardik. Now, she’s being hailed for her grace and silence throughout the storm. Comments like “You deserve better, queen ❤️✨” and “More respect to you, Natasa.

You handled everything so well,” have been filling her social media. Another user wrote, “You deserve apologies from everyone who blamed you blindly.” Many fans praised her for focusing on her son Agastya and her personal growth post-divorce instead of engaging in public drama. “She’s the definition of class and calm,” wrote one admirer.

Hardik and Mahieka confirm their relationship

The support for Natasa surged after Hardik Pandya and 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma made their relationship official. On October 10, the cricketer was papped with his new girl at Mumbai airport and posted and even made it Instagram official by sharing a romantic photo, showing the two standing close on a sunlit beach deck with no caption.

The couple, currently on a tropical vacation to celebrate Hardik’s 32nd birthday (October 11), looked relaxed and affectionate. Hardik sported a printed black jacket and shorts, while Mahieka kept it casual in a crisp white shirt.

Hardik and Natasa’s marriage

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown and welcomed their son soon after. The couple confirmed their separation in July 2024, ending months of speculation.