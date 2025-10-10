IT's OFFICIAL! Hardik Pandya Drops Romantic Photo With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma As They Enjoy Beach Vacation Ahead Of His Birthday

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is currently dating model-actress Mahieka Sharma and, on Friday (October 10), he confirmed their relationship by sharing a romantic picture with her.

The cricketer took to his Instagram story in which he and Mahieka are seen standing close together on a deck by the beach, overlooking a serene turquoise sea.

Hardik has his arm around Mahieka's shoulder as they enjoy the scenic view. The cricketer is seen wearing a printed black jacket and patterned shorts, while the actress is dressed in a white shirt.

In another monochrome photo, the couple is seen posing for the camera.

It may be mentioned that the duo jetted off for a beach vacation to celebrate the cricketer's birthday. Hardik will turn 32 on October 11.

Hardik and Mahieka were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport, marking their first public appearance as a couple on Friday morning.

The duo twinned in black outfits, turning heads with their look and chemistry. Hardik was seen turning protective as he guided Mahieka through the crowd, shielding her from the paparazzi and leading the way to the airport terminal.

Hardik was earlier married to actress Natasha Stankovic in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, they confirmed their split in July 2024. Post his divorce, Hardik dated actress and singer Jasmin Walia.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka is a model and actress who also creates fashion and fitness content on her official Instagram handle. She began her career as a freelancer, appearing in a music video for rapper Raga, and later took on several short roles in films, including Oscar-winning documentary director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019) alongside Vivek Oberoi.

She has also featured in advertisements. In her modeling career, Mahieka has collaborated with leading Indian designers including Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal.

According to her Instagram, Mahieka is currently 24 years old. In 2023, she shared photos from her 22nd birthday celebration on social media, which indicates that she is now 24.

She is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and has trained as an advanced yoga instructor.