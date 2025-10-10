 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 10 Written Update: Tulsi Says She Will Never Let Pari Marry Ranvijay, Mihir's Accusation Leaves Her Heartbroken
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 10 Written Update: Tulsi Says She Will Never Let Pari Marry Ranvijay, Mihir's Accusation Leaves Her Heartbroken

Tulsi steps in and objects to Pari and Ranjvijay's marriage. Everyone is shocked as she claims that the problem isn't with Pari but with Ranjvijay, insisting that he isn't what he appears to be. Tulsi declares that she will always stand by what's right, not what's wrong. Mihir gets furious at Tulsi, saying that even Noina, despite being just a friend, is supporting them, while Tulsi is not

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Friday, October 10), Ranjvijay tells Mihir that he is unemployed and has nothing to offer Pari except his love. Noina praises Ranjvijay's honesty, and Mihir, too, seems impressed by him. Mihir finds Ranjvijay to be sincere and learns that he had initially refused to marry Pari because he didn't have a stable job or enough money. Seeing his honesty, Noina offers him a job.

However, Tulsi steps in and objects to Pari and Ranjvijay's marriage. Everyone is shocked as she claims that the problem isn't with Pari but with Ranjvijay, insisting that he isn't what he appears to be. Tulsi declares that she will always stand by what's right, not what's wrong.

Mihir gets furious at Tulsi, saying that even Noina, despite being just a friend, is supporting them, while Tulsi is not. In response, Tulsi reminds Mihir that he didn't raise Pari. She asserts that she was the one who brought Pari up and knows what's best for her.

An emotional Pari questions Tulsi, asking why she always creates obstacles in her life. But Tulsi remains firm, refusing to let the marriage happen. She tells Pari that she can't bear to see her make a wrong choice and says, "Meri beti ki shaadi galat ladke se nahi ho sakti."

Mihir, angered, points out that Ranjvijay didn't come on his own and it was he who invited him to discuss the marriage. In a shocking outburst, Mihir accuses Tulsi of discriminating against Pari because she isn't her biological daughter. His statement leaves everyone stunned.

Tulsi gets emotional after hearing Mihir's words. She says that even when Pari taunted her, it didn't hurt as much as hearing this from Mihir did. Tulsi tearfully declares that as long as she is alive, she will never let anything wrong happen to her children.

She then confronts Ranjvijay, asking if it isn't true that he traps women for money and whether it's also true that he has been to jail twice for the same reason. Ranjvijay, however, lies and denies the accusations, claiming he has never been to jail and has never looked at any woman with ill intentions. Ritik then steps in, confirming that Ranjvijay has indeed been to jail, but Ranjvijay challenges him to show proof.

Pari breaks down after Ranvijay leaves. Ritik tries to comfort her, explaining that Ranvijay isn't a good person and that no one truly hates him. Mihir then asks Ritik to provide proof.

Tulsi observes the Karwa Chauth fast for Mihir, but she is unsure whether Mihir is fasting for her in return.

Mihir calls Noina to discuss office work but doesn't wish her a happy birthday. Hurt by this, Noina says that Mihir will have to come to her in the evening.

