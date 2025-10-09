 TRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3

TRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3

BARC has released the TRP report for week 39, and Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, and Udne Ki Aasha are steady at the top three positions. The TRPs of the shows have dropped overall, maybe due to the festivals. So, let's wait and watch which shows will rule in week 40.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
YouTube: Star Plus

BARC has released the TRP report for week 39, and according to Gossips TV, Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, and Udne Ki Aasha are steady at the top three positions. At number one, we have Anupamaa with a TRP of 2.1. Following Anupamaa is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 at the second spot with a TRP of 2.0. Udne Ki Aasha, which came in the top three last week, has maintained its position with a TRP of 1.8.

Even Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tum Se Tum Tak are steady at fourth and fifth spot, respectively. While the former got a TRP of 1.8, the latter's TRP is 1.7.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was at the seventh position last week, is at the sixth spot this week with a TRP of 1.6. Following Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is Vasudha with a TRP of 1.5. Last week, Zee TV's show was at the eighth position.

Read Also
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 8 Written Update: Noina Breaks Down After Mihir Credits...
article-image

Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan, which was at the sixth position last week, has dropped this week to the eighth spot. It has got the TRP of 1.4. At ninth spot there's Aarti Anjali Awasthi, and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile has entered top 10. Both shows got a TRP of 1.3.

FPJ Shorts
TRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3
TRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3
Karnataka Govt Plans Landmark Law Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave Every Month To Women Employees
Karnataka Govt Plans Landmark Law Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave Every Month To Women Employees
Saya Group Forms JV With Harmony Infra To Build Luxury Housing Project In Ghaziabad Worth ₹550 Crore
Saya Group Forms JV With Harmony Infra To Build Luxury Housing Project In Ghaziabad Worth ₹550 Crore
India–UK FTA To Boost MSMEs & Youth Jobs, Nine UK Universities Set To Open Campuses In India: PM Modi
India–UK FTA To Boost MSMEs & Youth Jobs, Nine UK Universities Set To Open Campuses In India: PM Modi
Read Also
TRP Report Week 38: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continue To Be In Top 2, Yeh Rishta...
article-image

In top 10 shows, five are of Star Plus, and four are of Zee TV. Surprisingly, none of the shows of Colors TV have made it to the top 10. Mangal Lakshmi, which used to secure a place in the top 10, has dropped to 11th position this week.

The TRPs of the shows have dropped overall, maybe due to the festivals. So, let's wait and watch which shows will rule in week 40.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

Actress Sara Khan Faces Online Hate From Muslim Fanatics For Marrying 'Hindu' Krish Pathak: 'Islam...

Actress Sara Khan Faces Online Hate From Muslim Fanatics For Marrying 'Hindu' Krish Pathak: 'Islam...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Off 'Queen Energy' In Leopard Print Sabyasachi Cape Saree; Styled By Rhea...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Off 'Queen Energy' In Leopard Print Sabyasachi Cape Saree; Styled By Rhea...

Astrologer Predicts Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Will Be Blessed With A Baby Girl

Astrologer Predicts Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Will Be Blessed With A Baby Girl

Mirai OTT Release: Watch Teja Sajja's Fantasy Action Film From This Date

Mirai OTT Release: Watch Teja Sajja's Fantasy Action Film From This Date