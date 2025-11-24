 Emotional Esha Deol & Hema Malini Fold Their Hands At Paps After Dharmendra's Last Rites In Mumbai—VIDEO
Veteran actor Dharmendra, who starred in over 300 films, died at 89 at his Mumbai residence. Karan Johar confirmed the news in an emotional post, while the Deol family's official statement is awaited. His mortal remains were taken to Pawan Hans crematorium for a quiet funeral. After the rites, Hema Malini and Esha Deol appeared emotional, folding hands before the paparazzi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood's 'He-Man', Dharmendra, who appeared in over 300 films, passed away at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai. Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the news of his demise in an emotional social media post. An official statement from the Deol family is still awaited. The loss comes just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8.

Dharmendra's mortal remains were taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai under tight police security, where a hush-hush funeral was conducted shortly after the news broke. Following the last rites, his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol were seen visibly emotional. They folded their hands in acknowledgement toward the paparazzi gathered outside the crematorium.

article-image

Celebs At Dharmendra's Last Rites In Mumbai

Dharmendra's last rites were attended by several Bollywood celebrites including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Zayed Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

article-image

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

Dharmendra's Last Film

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Dharmendra's last on-screen appearance will be in Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, which also stars Amitabh's grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead.

