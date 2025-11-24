 'Itni Badi Hasti Ko Iss Tarah Vida Kiya': Dharmendra's Fans Criticise Deol Family For Veteran Actor's Funeral In Mumbai
Videos showed Dharmendra's mortal remains being taken for the final rites. Family members followed the ambulance in cars, and later, Hema Malini and Esha Deol arrived to offer their last respects. As the visuals surfaced, fans questioned the family's decision to keep the last rites low-key, sharing that they expected a more public farewell for an actor of Dharmendra's stature

Updated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
The Hindi film industry is mourning the loss of veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday (November 24) at his residence in Mumbai. The legendary star, known for his unforgettable performances, memorable dialogues and timeless songs, leaves behind a legacy that shaped generations of Indian cinema lovers.

Videos circulating on social media showed Dharmendra’s mortal remains being taken to the Pawan Hans Crematorium for the final rites. Family members followed the ambulance in several cars, and later, Hema Malini and Esha Deol arrived separately to offer their last respects.

A few other Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salim Khan, and others, were also seen at the crematorium.

As the visuals surfaced online, fans expressed grief and offered condolences. However, some also questioned the family’s decision to keep the final rites low-key, sharing that they expected a more public farewell for an actor of Dharmendra’s stature. The family has not yet issued an official statement.

Reacting to the videos, a user commented, "Jitni jaldi yeh family le ja rahi hai last rites ke liye, lag raha hai bas wait hi kar rahe the."

"Itni badi hasti ko is tarah vida kiya… it’s sad," wrote another user.

"He should have been given a grand goodbye… very sad last rites," read another comment.

"Why are they rushing the cremation?" asked another user.

"Bahut disappointing last rite," and "Zindagi camera ke beech guzar di… aur aakhri safar itna private? Itne bade aadmi ko is tarah vidā karna theek nahi," were another comments under a pap's video.

Some users also speculated whether the quiet ceremony was intended to avoid media and paparazzi attention.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in from across the country for the iconic star, whose contribution to Indian cinema will remain unparalleled.

Dharmendra's last film Ikkis, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, is all set to hit the big screens on December 25.

