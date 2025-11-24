 'Bhagwan Lambi Sehat De...': Dharmendra Shared THIS Video Message With His Fans In Last Instagram Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Bhagwan Lambi Sehat De...': Dharmendra Shared THIS Video Message With His Fans In Last Instagram Post

'Bhagwan Lambi Sehat De...': Dharmendra Shared THIS Video Message With His Fans In Last Instagram Post

On October 2, the veteran actor had shared a festive message on Dussehra. In the video, Dharmendra was seen sitting on a tractor in what appeared to be a village. He was surrounded by villagers. Smiling and full of life, he wished his fans good health, saying, "Bhagwan lambi sehat de"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai, days after receiving medical treatment at his Mumbai home and Breach Candy Hospital. His last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of family members and close industry colleagues.

Fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” Dharmendra’s death has sent shockwaves across the nation. Fans across the country are mourning his loss on social media.

Dharmendra has always been active on social media, often sharing glimpses of his daily life, fitness routines, and heartfelt messages with fans.

Read Also
Dharmendra Funeral: Esha Deol Hides Face From Paps As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect At Mumbai...
article-image

His last Instagram post before his death, on October 29, was the trailer of his upcoming film Ikkis, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. The war drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, and marks Dharmendra’s final cinematic appearance.

FPJ Shorts
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent
Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

On October 2, the veteran actor had shared a festive message on Dussehra. In the video, Dharmendra was seen sitting on a tractor in what appeared to be a village. He was surrounded by villagers. Smiling and full of life, he wished his fans good health, saying, "Bhagwan lambi sehat de."

Addressing his fans, he said, "Dussehra ki dher saari shubhkamnaye. Bhagwan aapko lambi sehat de, khushiyaan de."

Throughout his illustrious career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has delivered several timeless classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Phool Aur Patthar and many more. His charm, versatility, and larger-than-life screen presence earned him immense love and respect across generations.

Several Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended his funeral to pay their last respects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bhagwan Lambi Sehat De...': Dharmendra Shared THIS Video Message With His Fans In Last Instagram...

'Bhagwan Lambi Sehat De...': Dharmendra Shared THIS Video Message With His Fans In Last Instagram...

Dharmendra Dies At 89: Fans Recall The Time Veteran Actor Motivated With Viral Fitness Video;...

Dharmendra Dies At 89: Fans Recall The Time Veteran Actor Motivated With Viral Fitness Video;...

Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs

Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs

Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members...

Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members...

Dharmendra Death: When The Actor Blushed At Hema Malini's Sweet Words On India's Got Talent - Video

Dharmendra Death: When The Actor Blushed At Hema Malini's Sweet Words On India's Got Talent - Video