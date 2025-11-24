 Dharmendra Funeral: Esha Deol Hides Face From Paps As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect At Mumbai Crematorium
Dharmendra Funeral: Esha Deol Hides Face From Paps As She Arrives To Pay Last Respect At Mumbai Crematorium

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter, actress Esha Deol, was also seen attending his last rites at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. In videos posted by paps on social media, she was spotted stepping out her car and crossing the road to reach the crematorium ground. However, she tried to hide her face with dupatta from the paps

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence on Monday (November 24). The news of his passing was confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar in an emotional Instagram post. Several Bollywood celebrities and family members arrived to pay their last respects to the actor at Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter, actress Esha Deol, was also seen attending his last rites.

In several videos posted by paps on social media, she was spotted stepping out her car and crossing the road to reach the crematorium ground. However, she tried to hide her face with her dupatta from the paps.

Esha has not shared anything about Dharmendra's death on her official social media accounts yet.

Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
India Emerges As One Of The Most Active & Fastest-Growing Real Estate Private Credit Markets, Attracting 36% Of Regional Fundraising
India Emerges As One Of The Most Active & Fastest-Growing Real Estate Private Credit Markets, Attracting 36% Of Regional Fundraising
Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members Spotted; Visuals Inside
Dharmendra Funeral: Highly Secured Convoy Reaches Crematorium Center In Mumbai, Deol Family Members Spotted; Visuals Inside

Last week, reports had claimed that Dharmendra passed away. Esha had lashed out at the fake reports and stated that he was doing fine and that he was recovering.

Dharmendra was brought home from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12.

On November 11, some media portals falsely reported Dharmendra’s death. Reacting to the misinformation, Hema Malini and Esha condemned the false reports.

The 89-year-old actor, who was admitted to the hospital in October after he complained of of breathlessness. According to the doctor, he was under medical supervision for several days.

Dharmendra's last film Ikkis, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, is all set to hit the big screens on December 25.

