Dharmendra Dies | ‘End Of An Era In Indian Cinema’: PM Modi, Amit Shah & Other Political Leaders Mourn Death Of Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Dharmendra | X

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra died on Monday at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. He had been suffering from a prolonged illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of the veteran actor.

The Prime Minister called the death of Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ an “end of an era” in Indian cinema. “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played,” PM Modi said in his post on X.

The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025

“The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility, and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends, and innumerable fans. Om Shanti,” he added.

Earlier this month, Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after a week of treatment and was under observation at his home. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared information about the demise of Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ and penned an emotional message for Dharmendra. Leaders across all political parties expressed grief over the veteran actor’s death.

Other Political Reactions:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the veteran actor. He called Dharmendra “rare actors who brought every character he touched to life”.

“The passing of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he carved an indelible identity for himself in the film industry,” Shah said in his X post.

“Dharmendra ji was one of those rare actors who brought every character he touched to life, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will forever remain among us. May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” he added.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also expressed grief over the death of the veteran actor. “The world of cinema will always cherish the legacy of Dharmendra Ji. Through timeless characters like the brave hero of Sholay and the soulful poet of Satyakam, he gave us stories of valour and compassion. His Yaadon ki Baaraat will echo through eternity. Om Shanti,” Vaishnaw said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also mourned the death of the Bollywood star. “The news of the demise of the great actor Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the Indian art world. His unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love,” Gandhi said.

“I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his bereaved family, friends, and fans,” he added.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar expressed grief over the demise of Bollywood's ‘He-Man’. “Saddened by the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra avaru. His charisma, warmth, and unforgettable performances defined an era of Indian cinema and touched millions of hearts,” Shivakumar wrote in his X post.

“From the timeless magic of Sholay, filmed in our own Ramanagara, to countless memorable roles, his legacy will forever live on. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and admirers in this difficult hour. Om Shanti,” he added.

Nationalist Congress Party -Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule also expressed grief over Dharmendra's death. Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra. A true legend whose warmth, simplicity, and remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to the Hema Ji, the Deol family, his friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” Sule wrote.

In his 65-year-long career, Dharmendra acted in over 300 films, ranging from Satyakam to Sholay. The actor would have turned 90 on December 8.