 Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage

Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage

The accused was found and detained in Mumbai by officers of the Kasba police station in Kolkata, he said. "The complainant and the accused worked in the same office and met daily, eventually developing a close relationship. They travelled together to several places, and the man allegedly developed a physical relationship with the woman on the pretext of marriage," the officer said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage | Representational Image

Kolkata: The police arrested a Kolkata man accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman colleague after allegedly promising marriage, before fleeing the city to avoid tying the knot, an officer said on Monday.

The accused was found and detained in Mumbai by officers of the Kasba police station in Kolkata, he said.

"The complainant and the accused worked in the same office and met daily, eventually developing a close relationship. They travelled together to several places, and the man allegedly developed a physical relationship with the woman on the pretext of marriage," the officer said.

When the woman pressed him to marry her, he allegedly tried to distance himself.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage
Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage
WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target Ft. Phoebe Litchfield
WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target Ft. Phoebe Litchfield
‘Irreparable Loss For Indian Art World’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Superstar Dharmendra
‘Irreparable Loss For Indian Art World’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Superstar Dharmendra
'Can Feel Pollution Entering My Body': NRI Reacts After Re-visiting Delhi, Urges People To 'Leave' City
'Can Feel Pollution Entering My Body': NRI Reacts After Re-visiting Delhi, Urges People To 'Leave' City

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused quit his job in Kolkata and moved to Mumbai, securing employment there and changing his phone number.

"He was also preparing to leave the country, with his visa already processed," the officer said.

Unable to contact him after he disappeared, the woman lodged a complaint at Kasba Police Station, he said, adding that Kolkata Police sleuths faced difficulties tracing the accused, who had cut off all communication.

Read Also
Lucknow News: 19-Year-Old BSc Student Murdered At Home For Rejecting Marriage Proposal In...
article-image

"Our officers found his social media profiles and tried to get in touch with him under a pseudonym. Believing the profile to be a new acquaintance, he responded, leading to a chat that helped them identify his workplace in Mumbai," he said.

After confirming his employment with the Mumbai-based company, a Kasba police team travelled to the city and arrested the accused on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage

Kolkata Man Arrested In Mumbai For Allegedly Exploiting Colleague On False Promise Of Marriage

‘Irreparable Loss For Indian Art World’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Superstar...

‘Irreparable Loss For Indian Art World’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Superstar...

BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect...

BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect...

Shocking Suicide Caught On Camera: Youth Charred To Death Due To Electrocution After He Grabs...

Shocking Suicide Caught On Camera: Youth Charred To Death Due To Electrocution After He Grabs...

Meerut Blue Drum Case: Murder Accused Muskan Rastogi Delivers Baby Amid Tight Security At Hospital

Meerut Blue Drum Case: Murder Accused Muskan Rastogi Delivers Baby Amid Tight Security At Hospital