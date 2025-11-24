 Lucknow News: 19-Year-Old BSc Student Murdered At Home For Rejecting Marriage Proposal In Mohanlalganj
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 01:02 AM IST
Lucknow: A 19-year-old BSc student, Priyanshi Rawat, was killed inside her home in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, after she refused a marriage proposal. Police said the accused, Alok Kumar, entered the house on Sunday afternoon while Priyanshi’s mother was at work and attacked her with a knife on the first floor. After cutting her throat, he fled on a motorcycle. The victim collapsed near the stairs and struggled for nearly ten minutes before dying at the doorstep.

According to her younger sister Mehak, the accused parked his bike about 100 metres from the house before entering. He asked whether Priyanshi would marry him, and when she refused, he assaulted her. Neighbours and relatives gathered after learning of the incident. The family initially stopped police from taking the body for post-mortem, demanding the arrest of the accused. After persuasion, the body was sent for examination.

Police teams are analysing CCTV footage, mobile locations and forensic evidence from the spot.

The ADCP confirmed that three teams have been deployed to locate Alok, who remains absconding.

Priyanshi’s mother stated that the wedding was earlier discussed but later cancelled after the family learned that the accused was addicted to alcohol and gambling.

