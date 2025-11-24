Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Event Highlights Rising Community Participation

Women’s SHGs take active role in Ayodhya flag hoisting |

Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s flag-hoisting ceremony has evolved beyond a religious gathering, emerging as a platform that reflects ongoing community participation and local economic activity. Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and young volunteers played an active role in crowd management, visitor assistance, and support services during the event. Many women who earlier had limited livelihood opportunities are now contributing to the city’s expanding development network.

A large number of SHGs were involved in preparing materials for guests arriving for the ceremony where the PM is scheduled to hoist a saffron flag atop the temple structure. Women from SHGs in neighbouring districts displayed and sold handmade items including handicrafts, handloom goods, offerings, garlands, bags, cloth products, and small statues. These sales provided additional income and visibility for their enterprises. In Milkipur, Radha Lakshmi—associated with the Divharin Mai Women’s SHG—has become a notable example of livelihood improvement. She utilised government schemes and began working as a BC Sakhi, earning between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 per month. Several women in the district have similarly expanded their income sources by taking up structured roles within SHGs.

Ayodhya has also benefited from micro-enterprise initiatives supported under the HDFC Bank People’s Action for National Integration programme. Its Holistic Rural Development Programme has supported group formation and micro-enterprise development in Amaniganj block, enabling rural women to operate small businesses. The initiative has improved confidence among women, who now participate more actively in household and community-level decisions. In Masodha block, SHG member Kranti Didi from the Avadhpuri Women’s Group utilised a loan of ₹50,000 from CCL to expand her livelihood activities.

The group continues to support women through loans and basic financial access, helping them strengthen independent income streams.

On Independence Day, SHGs in Ayodhya produced 2.5 lakh national flags under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. A total of 300 SHGs involving 1,080 women participated in the production work and were paid ₹20 per flag.

Ayodhya’s development and the rise of SHG-led entrepreneurship continue to progress together, with women obtaining livelihood opportunities while contributing to the city’s evolving socio-economic landscape.