Ayodhya Set For Landmark Ceremony As PM Modi To Hoist Flag On Ram Temple On November 25 | (File Photo)

Ayodhya: Ayodhya is preparing for a historic moment on November 25 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a grand saffron flag atop the newly completed Ram temple, marking the final architectural milestone of the structure. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has described the ceremony as the most significant event since the 2024 Pran Pratishtha.

The massive saffron flag, embossed with a Sun symbol, will rise over the temple’s main shikhara, symbolising completion from foundation to crown. Trustee Anil Mishra said the ceremony carries profound cultural and emotional weight. “Hoisting the flag on the shikhara is the culmination of generations of devotion and sacrifice. This moment announces to the world that the Ram temple now stands complete in every sense,” he said.

The ceremony takes place on Vivah Panchami, the auspicious day associated with the divine wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, adding further religious significance. Nearly 6,000 invitees, including saints and dignitaries, are expected to attend. Modi, who presided over the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in January 2024, will once again lead the rituals.

Security tightened, bookings cancelled

Ayodhya has come under one of its most stringent security arrangements in recent years. Authorities have cancelled all pilgrim bookings for November 24 and 25 in guest houses, homestays and ashrams within 200 metres of the temple. Only rooms reserved for officially invited guests have been allowed to remain occupied.

A senior security officer said the decision was taken to ensure a foolproof security perimeter. Ram Path, the main approach road to the temple, will remain completely closed to the public from 6 am to 2.30 pm on November 25. Only designated vehicles carrying invited guests will be allowed, and pedestrian movement will also be restricted during this period. Limited foot access will resume after 2.30 pm, but vehicle restrictions will continue for the rest of the day.

Ayodhya airport has implemented a special logistical plan to manage the large number of dignitaries. Airport director Dhirendra Singh said parking arrangements have been made for 40 to 80 chartered aircraft, which will be diverted to nearby airports after disembarkation. Around 100 additional CISF personnel will be deployed, and a special lounge for the Prime Minister, along with six VIP lounges for other dignitaries, is being prepared.

Tent city operational, economic activity surges

Despite cancellations in the high-security zone, Ayodhya remains packed. A large tent city is operational, and accommodations outside the restricted area are fully booked. Trust general secretary Champat Rai said 1,600 hotel rooms and multiple tent facilities have been secured for guests. Entry for the ceremony will take place between 7:30 and 9:00 am on November 25, and invitees have been asked to arrive a day in advance.

Local organiser Bhanu Singh said the city is witnessing unprecedented enthusiasm. “Every lane, every lodge, every shop is buzzing. People feel blessed to witness this moment. And with hotels full and new tent facilities coming up, Ayodhya is seeing a major economic upswing,” he said.

Shopkeepers, eateries, transport operators and homestays report a surge in business, calling it one of the most commercially active periods since the Pran Pratishtha. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is overseeing preparations, including multilayered security checks, drone surveillance and crowd-control systems.

For Ayodhya, November 25 marks not just the completion of the Ram temple’s architecture but a defining chapter in the city’s rising spiritual and economic prominence.