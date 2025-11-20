Ayodhya Set For Divine Celebration As Flag-Hoisting Events Begin With Kalash Yatra

Ayodhya Ram Temple | X

Lucknow: The divine and magnificent flag-hoisting celebrations in Ayodhya will commence on Thursday with the Kalash Yatra. On November 25, during a grand event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag atop the 191-foot-high spire of the Ram Temple. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations in Ayodhya have intensified. With this historic ceremony, a new chapter of Ayodhya’s growth, pride, and prosperity is unfolding.

Ayodhya is now establishing itself not only as a spiritual city but also as a tourist destination. Following the construction of the Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya's tourism has seen a significant surge. In 2020, approximately 60 lakh tourists visited Ayodhya. At that time, the Shri Ram Temple had not been built. The surge in tourists arriving in Ayodhya since the construction of the Shri Ram Temple is historic. Approximately 2,300 lakh tourists have visited Ayodhya between January and June this year. It is estimated that the number of tourists will surpass 5000 lakhs by the end of the year. The credit for making Ayodhya a tourist destination goes to the double-engine government. CM Yogi Adityanath is committed to Ayodhya's development.

Previous governments neglected Ayodhya; they did great injustice to the city of Ram for the sake of a vote bank. However, upon assuming the reins of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, CM Yogi Adityanath made Ayodhya's development his top priority. The Deepotsav program began in Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. A comprehensive blueprint for the city's development was drawn up, along with the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in 2024. According to the master plan, Ayodhya is to be developed as a hi-tech city by 2031.

Ayodhya aims to be established as a global spiritual centre by 2047. It aims to restore its glory, which once shone in ancient times. Uttar Pradesh aims to become a Viksit state by 2047. Similarly, plans are made to develop Ayodhya. For this purpose, Ayurvedic therapies,treatments and a nature-themed lifestyle will be prioritized in Ayodhya's development. Luxury cottages will be established to encourage tourists who can afford to stay in the city for extended periods. There will also be options for water sports, river cruises, and helicopter joyrides. Vedic and yoga-based training institutes will also be established.

The central and state governments are investing approximately ₹5,000 crore for the development of Ayodhya. Plans are being formulated to develop Ayodhya in various sectors and transform it into a world-class city. Uttar Pradesh's tourism sector is projected to reach ₹70,000 crore in the next few years, with Ayodhya contributing approximately 25% of this. Currently, tourism activities contribute to the city's economy, reaching ₹8,000–12,500 crore annually, contributing to the state's economic growth.

Ayodhya has set new records in the tourism sector. Currently, Ayodhya alone contributes approximately 1.5% to Uttar Pradesh's GSDP. Ayodhya has a direct stake in Uttar Pradesh's path to becoming a one trillion dollar economy, accounting for over 100% of investment and tourism branding. Ram Nagari is no longer just a religious centre, it has become a vibrant hub of Uttar Pradesh's new service economy, contributing to manufacturing and agriculture-based development.

A smart and eco-friendly township is being developed on 1,407 acres at a cost of ₹2,180 crore under the Ayodhya Greenfield township. This township is being developed under the 'Vedic Expansion Plan'. Its objective is to manage future tourist growth and population pressure in a balanced manner. The "Ram Van Gaman Path" is being constructed at a cost of ₹4,403 crore. The Greenfield Township project is being constructed at a cost of ₹2,182 crore. The city's population and land use plan are also clear. The current population of Ayodhya city is approximately 11 lakhs, which is projected to reach approximately 24 lakhs by 2031 and approximately 34 lakhs by 2047.