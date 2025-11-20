UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya Inaugurates Parent–Anganwadi Conference In Lucknow

Baby Rani Maurya |

Lucknow: Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Baby Rani Maurya, formally inaugurated the Parent–Anganwadi Conference (ECCE Day) at the Ramchaura Anganwadi Centre in Sarojini Nagar Block. Anganwadi workers and parents of enrolled children participated in the event.

In her address, the Minister highlighted the crucial role Anganwadi centres play in ensuring nutrition, growth monitoring, and activity-based pre-school education for women and children. She reiterated that the Yogi government is fully committed to providing children with proper nutrition and high-quality early education. She added that initiatives such as the Hot Cooked Meal Yojana and regular Parent–Anganwadi Conferences (ECCE Day) are helping improve children’s nutritional status and strengthening their learning abilities.

The Minister also inspected the Ramchaura Anganwadi Centre, reviewed parent–child activities, and assessed the services available. Interacting with staff, she emphasized the importance of seasonal, nutritious food and sound early education for children’s physical and mental development. She also listened to the concerns and suggestions of women and children present at the centre. Additionally, she performed baby showers and Annaprashan ceremonies, and hot cooked meals were served at the conclusion of the programme.

The Bal Vikas Evam Pushtahar Vibhag, in partnership with Rocket Learning, introduced several new innovations to enhance the parent–child sessions, which were showcased during the event. The Minister and senior officials engaged with parents, children, and Anganwadi workers. Children’s activities, such as songs, target practice, and an appreciation segment, were well received. Fruits were distributed to all children, and three children were awarded Vidyarambh certificates.

Additional Chief Secretary Leena Johri commended the efforts of Anganwadi centres, noting continuous improvements in health and education indicators across the state. Director Sarneet Kaur Broka reviewed the centre’s activities and provided directions to further strengthen programme effectiveness.

The programme was organized simultaneously across all Anganwadi centres in the state, where hot cooked meals were served, parent meetings were held, and various children’s activities were conducted. Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Leena Johri and Director Sarneet Kaur Broka, were present during the event.