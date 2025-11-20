UP Becomes India’s Third-Largest Solar Power Producer Under Yogi Govt |

Lucknow: Before the Yogi government took charge, darkness would swiftly engulf villages in Uttar Pradesh after sunset. Households struggled with flickering lights, soaring electricity bills, and an unreliable power supply, a daily challenge for the people. Determined to rewrite the state’s energy story, the Yogi government set out with a vision that went beyond merely providing electricity: it aimed to bring light, hope, and prosperity to every home. This vision soon ignited a solar revolution, propelling Uttar Pradesh to the third position nationally in solar energy production. Today, the solar panels gleaming on village rooftops do more than generate electricity; they stand as a symbol of a new, progressive India.

When the scheme was launched, it was not anticipated that it would receive such overwhelming public support. But records show that a total of 1346,040 applications were received in Uttar Pradesh. This itself demonstrates how anxious people are for change. The installation of 281,769 solar rooftop plants in just 18 months and a record 130,000 plants in the last 4.5 months made Uttar Pradesh the third largest solar energy producer in the country, after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Nearly 976.21 MW of rooftop solar capacity has been installed in the state. This achievement is not only technical but also socially and economically transformative. The solar energy scheme has proven to be a boon for 285,025 consumers so far. In rural areas, savings on electricity bills are providing a cushion for agriculture, while in urban areas, small enterprises dependent on electricity have found new life.

The solar energy revolution has not only spread light but also opened vast opportunities for employment. In Uttar Pradesh itself, over 54,000 youth have been provided direct employment. Millions of jobs have been created across the country in sectors such as solar module manufacturing, inverters, wiring, logistics, and supply chains. Clearly, this scheme has brought not only a source of energy but also employment opportunities.

Based on the 'three pillars' of free electricity, household savings, and employment, this scheme will contribute thousands of crores of rupees to the GSDP over the next 25 years. Reductions in energy costs have powered small businesses and startups. More than 40 lakh units of electricity are being produced daily. This helps in producing millions of units of energy annually and significantly contributes in reducing carbon emissions.

This reduction provides environmental benefits equivalent to planting millions of trees. Dr S.K. Srivastava, a respiratory specialist from Varanasi and a solar plant user under the 'PM Surya Ghar' Yojana, says that the government subsidy on solar installation is the icing on the cake, along with saving electricity and money. If this state government's scheme continues, it will not only protect the environment but will also help in reducing the number of respiratory patients. Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ahmed, a resident of Daniyalpur, said that without the Yogi government's subsidy, installing a solar plant would have been difficult.

A major step has been taken by preserving the 4,000 acres of land required for the solar park. This land will be reserved for agriculture, water conservation, industry, and other public interests. This is a clear, balanced model of development and environment.