 NDA Show Of Strength In Bihar: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Nitish Kumar’s Swearing-In
CM Yogi’s presence at the ceremony reflects not only the strengthening political and developmental ties between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also signals a renewed direction for cooperation and coordination at the national level.

Thursday, November 20, 2025
Lucknow: All NDA Chief Ministers, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were invited to witness the formation of the new government in Bihar. As soon as CM Yogi reached Patna Airport, an atmosphere of enthusiasm swept through the crowd, with supporters raising spirited slogans in his welcome. Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time on Thursday.

CM Yogi’s presence at the ceremony reflects not only the strengthening political and developmental ties between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also signals a renewed direction for cooperation and coordination at the national level.

In the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi played an active and influential role in supporting the NDA. He addressed numerous rallies across various constituencies, where his powerful speeches, strong public connection, and widespread popularity helped create a positive atmosphere for the alliance. His dynamic participation during the campaign, conducted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, infused fresh energy and enthusiasm among party workers.

During his campaign addresses, CM Yogi delivered clear and impactful messages on key issues such as security, development, good governance, and cultural identity, underscoring the vision of a Viksit Bharat under the guidance of the Prime Minister. His rapport with the people of Bihar and his trusted leadership style influenced voters and strengthened the organizational confidence of the BJP.

His presence at the swearing-in ceremony further symbolizes the BJP’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between the two states, not just politically, but also in developmental and social spheres. The cultural, social, and economic bonds between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar span centuries. The coming together of the chief ministers of both states opens up new possibilities for deeper collaboration and shared progress in the future.

