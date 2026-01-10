Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches 4 Major STP Projects Under Namami Gange Phase-2, To Benefit 50 Lakh People | File Photo

Lucknow, January 10: Uttar Pradesh has taken a major step towards ensuring the cleanliness of major rivers, including the Ganga and Yamuna. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, extensive work is underway to treat wastewater and prevent river pollution. Untreated sewage from UP cities will no longer flow directly into rivers.

Namami Gange Mission Phase-2 strengthens sewerage infrastructure

Under the Namami Gange Mission Phase-2, sewerage infrastructure is being significantly strengthened. In FY 2025–26, four major sewage infrastructure projects have commenced operations.

These include two large sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Agra — 31 MLD and 35 MLD — costing ₹842 crore and benefiting approximately 25 lakh people.

In Varanasi’s Assi-BHU area, a 55 MLD STP has started operations at a cost of ₹308 crore, serving over 18 lakh people with improved sanitation and waste management.

In Shuklaganj (Unnao), a 5 MLD STP costing ₹65 crore has been launched, benefiting over three lakh people and effectively reducing Ganga pollution.

Status of sewage treatment projects

Project Director of the State Clean Ganga Mission, Joginder Singh, stated that 74 sewage treatment projects have been approved across the state, with 41 projects completed and work progressing rapidly on the remaining ones.

These projects enable the scientific treatment of urban wastewater.

152 STPs operational across the state

Currently, 152 sewage treatment plants (STPs) are operational in Uttar Pradesh, treating large volumes of sewage to make it environment-friendly before discharge into rivers. These plants safeguard both Ganga-Yamuna cleanliness and public health.

Focus on river conservation

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, these projects primarily aim to treat wastewater flowing into rivers through drains, completely preventing river pollution and ensuring river purity.

Project Director Joginder Singh stated that unprecedented work is being done for river conservation and rejuvenation under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. Through sewage treatment projects, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing towards national Ganga cleanliness targets.

Cities covered under sewage treatment projects

Sewage treatment projects are operational in Prayagraj (Naini, Phaphamau, Jhunsi), Kannauj, Narora, Garhmukteshwar, Anupshahr, Kanpur, Bithoor, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Chhata (Mathura), Kosi Kalan (Mathura), Varanasi, Chunar, Firozabad, Moradabad, Kasganj, Etawah, Shuklaganj-Unnao, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Budhana, Lucknow, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Bareilly, Kairana, Farrukhabad, Meerut, Deoband (Saharanpur), Saharanpur, Shamli, Hapur, Gorakhpur, Agra, Gulawati (Bulandshahr), Pandit Deen Dayal Nagar (Mughalsarai-Chandauli), Bhadohi, Ramnagar, Hathras, Aligarh, Dalmau (Raebareli), and Manikpur (Pratapgarh).