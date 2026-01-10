 Uttar Pradesh News: UP Tourism To Launch Statewide Awareness Campaign For Homestay And Bed & Breakfast Scheme
UP Tourism will run a statewide awareness campaign from January 14 to 30 to promote its Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme. The initiative aims to boost tourism infrastructure, issue on-the-spot registrations, and generate local employment across major tourist districts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
UP Tourism announces a statewide awareness campaign to promote the Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme across key tourist destinations | File Photo (Representational Image)

Lucknow, January 10: To expand tourism facilities in the state, UP Tourism will conduct a statewide awareness campaign for the Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme.

This campaign, running from January 14 to 30, will primarily target major tourist destinations across districts. It will promote the scheme while scrutinising pending proposals and issuing immediate registration certificates to eligible applicants.

Aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the initiative aims to develop tourism infrastructure alongside creating employment opportunities for local residents.

District-level outreach and funding

Under the campaign, tourism department teams in districts will educate locals about the scheme’s benefits from January 14 to 30. They will also review pending proposals and provide registration certificates to qualified applicants.

The department has allocated ₹2 lakh per district for the campaign, to be spent on awareness programmes and promotional materials. This effort will strengthen the state’s tourism ecosystem and particularly benefit those eager to join but lacking information.

Scheme to boost local employment and tourism

Launched under UP Tourism’s Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme-2025 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the initiative provides tourists with affordable, quality accommodation while offering employment to locals.

It enables residents to convert their homes into homestays, offering tourists home-cooked meals, local culture and personalised care. This serves as an affordable alternative to expensive hotels, delivering a culturally immersive experience for visitors and additional income for host families.

