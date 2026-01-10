 Uttar Pradesh: Chinese National Arrested For Entering India Without Documents Via Indo-Nepal Border
A suspected Chinese national was arrested after allegedly entering India illegally via the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district. The woman was intercepted by SSB personnel during a routine check and found without valid travel documents. Identified as Huajia Jie, investigations are underway to ascertain her origin and purpose of visit.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Chinese National Arrested For Entering India Without Documents Via Indo-Nepal Border

Maharajganj (UP): A suspected Chinese national was arrested on Friday after she allegedly attempted to enter India without valid visa and passport documents via the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj district, officials said.

Around 1 pm on Friday, the woman was spotted entering India via a footpath in Bairia Bazaar, in Nautanwa area adjoining the India-Nepal border. She was intercepted by security personnel during a routine check.

Subsequently, she was detained by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel after it was found that she did not possess necessary travel documents, a senior official said.

She was later handed over to the police who arrested her. Station House Officer (SHO), Nautanwa, Purushottam Rao said the woman has been identified as Huajia Jie of China, based on a slip found with her.

"Investigations are underway to determine her city of origin and the purpose of her visit to India. Due to language barriers, no specific information has been collected yet," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

