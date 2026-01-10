Rajasthan Horror: Speeding Audi Mows Down Several People In Jaipur, 1 Killed, 16 Injured In Late-Night Chaos; VIDEOS |

Jaipur: A speeding Audi car went out of control late Friday night near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Journalist Colony area, ramming into pedestrians and roadside vendors and leaving one person dead and at least 16 others injured, police said. Videos of the accident site have surfaced on the internet, showing the aftermath of the crash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred on a stretch that remains crowded late into the night due to the presence of food carts and temporary kiosks. According to police, the luxury vehicle was being driven at a high speed when it first struck a road divider. The impact caused the car to veer towards the roadside, where it ploughed through makeshift stalls and carts over a distance of nearly 30 metres.

*Warning - Trigger Visuals*



• जयपुर के पत्रकार कॉलोनी में ऑडी का कहर



• कार ने किया लगभग 15 लोगों को घायल, 3 से 4 लोगों की स्थिति बनी हुई है गंभीर



• घायल SMS और जयपुरिया हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती



• अभी तक पुलिस ने 1 व्यक्ति की मौत की पुष्टि की.



• सड़क किनारे खाने की थड़ी पर… pic.twitter.com/Qe5JeVJEGg — Avdhesh Pareek (@Zinda_Avdhesh) January 9, 2026

Details Of The Terrifying Accident

According to an India Today report quoting eyewitnesses, the vehicle appeared uncontrollable as it hit people and property along the roadside. Several pedestrians managed to escape, while others were struck in the collision. Police officials said the number of casualties could have been higher given the density of people in the area at the time.

More than a dozen roadside carts and kiosks were damaged in the crash. A parked car was also hit with such force that it overturned. The area was left strewn with debris, damaged carts and scattered goods, as injured victims awaited medical assistance.

Teams from Muhana and Journalist Colony police stations rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Twelve people are undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital and Jaipuria Hospital, while four others were discharged after receiving first aid. Hospital sources said some of the injured remain in serious condition.

Muhana SHO Gurubhupendra Singh said preliminary investigation points to reckless driving. “The Audi was being driven at a very high speed, and there is a strong suspicion that the driver was under the influence of alcohol,” he said, as quoted by India Today. The vehicle has been seized and a detailed investigation, including medical and forensic examinations, is underway.

VIDEO | At least one person was killed after a speeding car rammed into pedestrians and roadside stalls in Jaipur. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said, “As per the information I have received so far, one casualty has been reported. Three people have been… pic.twitter.com/k9KeqbjtjL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2026

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed Jaipur city officials and hospital authorities to ensure timely and adequate treatment for the injured. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, who visited the accident site, said four people were travelling in the Audi at the time of the crash. “One person died after being crushed by the vehicle, and one of the occupants has been taken into police custody,” he said. Police said the occupants of the car are residents of areas near Jaipur. Further legal action will be taken after the investigation is completed.