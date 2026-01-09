Major Accident On Ghodbunder Road: Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Gaimukh Disrupts Traffic Between Thane & Mira Road; Videos Show Damaged Cars

Thane: A major road accident was reported on Ghodbunder Road near Gaimukh Ghat in Thane on Friday morning, leading to severe traffic congestion on one of the city’s most crucial arterial routes. The accident, which occurred around 7 am on National Highway 48 (NH-48), involved multiple vehicles and caused major disruption to traffic movement towards Mira Road and Gujarat.

According to reports, at least five to six vehicles were involved in a chain collision at a sharp curve near Gaimukh Ghat. The vehicles reportedly rammed into each other head-on in quick succession, resulting in extensive damage. Visuals from the spot showed several cars badly mangled, with some vehicles almost completely crushed due to the impact.

The accident triggered long queues of vehicles on Ghodbunder Road, a key connector between Thane, Mumbai’s western suburbs and Gujarat. Traffic from Thane towards Mira Road and the Gujarat-bound route was particularly affected, with commuters facing long delays during peak morning hours.

Emergency response teams rushed to the site soon after the incident. Personnel from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the Fire Brigade were deployed to carry out rescue operations and remove the damaged vehicles from the road. Traffic police also reached the spot to manage congestion and divert vehicles where possible, while clearance work continued to restore normal traffic flow.

No Casualties Reported Despite Major Accident

Despite the severity of the crash and the extent of damage to the vehicles, an ABP News report quoting officials confirmed that there were no fatalities. Considering the violent nature of the collision, authorities initially feared the possibility of serious casualties. However, it was later confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident. A few commuters sustained minor injuries and were provided medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Initial indications suggest that poor visibility, high speed or misjudgment at the ghat curve may have contributed to the collision. A detailed investigation will be carried out to determine the precise sequence of events.

Commuters Advised To Avoid Using Gaimukh Ghat

In the aftermath of the accident, commuters were advised to avoid or postpone travel towards Gaimukh Ghat until further updates are issued. Authorities warned that traffic congestion is likely to persist for some time as clearance operations continue and normal movement is gradually restored.

Ghodbunder Road is considered one of Thane’s most important traffic corridors, handling heavy daily vehicular movement. The incident once again sheds light on the need for cautious driving on ghat sections, especially during early morning hours. Further details are awaited as officials continue to assess the situation and ease traffic conditions.

