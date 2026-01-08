Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed As Speeding Traveller Bus Hits Stationary Scooter In Mangaon; 3 More Die In Separate Accidents

8-Year-Old Boy Killed As Speeding Traveller Bus Hits Stationary Scooter In Mangaon | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 08: An eight-year-old boy was killed on the spot after a speeding traveller bus rammed into a two-wheeler on Morba Road along the Dighi–Pune highway in Mangaon taluka on Wednesday afternoon. Police have registered a case against the bus driver for rash and negligent driving.

Accident occurred while family returning from repair shop

The deceased has been identified as Aarush Samir Gugle (8). The accident occurred around 1.30 p.m. when a traveller bus coming from the Mangaon side allegedly hit a Honda Pleasure scooter that was stationary by the roadside. Aarush was travelling with his mother and grandfather after collecting a bicycle from a repair shop in Mangaon.

Bus driver booked, probe underway

Preliminary investigations indicate that the bus was being driven at high speed. The driver, Suraj Machhindra Pawar (27), has been booked by Mangaon police. “A case has been registered, and further legal action will be taken after completing the investigation,” said Police Inspector Nivrutti Borhade. The complainant, Sachi Gugle, also sustained injuries in the accident.

Three killed in separate accidents in Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, three people lost their lives in three separate road accidents reported within 24 hours across different parts of the city, highlighting growing concerns over traffic safety.

Pedestrian run over in Turbhe

In the first incident, an unidentified man, around 45, was killed after being run over by a speeding truck near Landmark Hotel in Sector 20, Turbhe, late on January 5. APMC police have registered a case against the truck driver.

Scooter fall proves fatal

In another accident, Stephen Matmari (45) died after falling from a scooter on the Uran Phata bridge on January 6 morning while travelling with his brother towards Vashi. CBD Belapur police have booked the scooter rider for negligent driving.

Two-wheeler rider dies after truck collision

The third fatality was reported in Turbhe on January 6 afternoon, where a mixer truck hit a two-wheeler from behind near Narsi Company. The rider, Vijaykumar Sukhram Nishad (56) of Thane, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Turbhe police have registered a case against the mixer driver.

