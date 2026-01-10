 Bareilly And Lakhimpur Kheri Top December Rankings In CM Yogi Adityanath's Dashboard
Bareilly And Lakhimpur Kheri Top December Rankings In CM Yogi Adityanath's Dashboard

The CM Dashboard December rankings place Bareilly first in development and revenue with 9.27/10, followed by Lakhimpur Kheri and Shahjahanpur (9.26/10), and Sonbhadra fourth (9.19/10). The rankings reflect effective implementation of infrastructure projects, public welfare schemes, and government initiatives under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: The Chief Minister’s Office has released the December rankings of the CM Dashboard. In development and revenue categories, Bareilly topped with first position, while Lakhimpur Kheri and Shahjahanpur secured second place with equal scores. Sonbhadra claimed fourth position. The CM Dashboard rankings are issued based on the implementation of basic development, public welfare schemes, and government projects across districts in the state.

The District Magistrate of Bareilly stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, priority is being given to implementing basic infrastructure, public welfare schemes, and government projects on the ground in the district. Regular meetings and monitoring with district officials ensure these schemes are effectively executed. This is why Bareilly has topped the CM Dashboard rankings for December across the entire state, scoring 9.27 out of 10 in development and revenue categories.

District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri, Durga Shakti Nagpal, said that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, government schemes are being completed in a quality and time bound manner in the district. This achievement has resulted in second place in the CM Dashboard December rankings across the state, with 9.26 out of 10 points in development and revenue.

'Safe And Orderly ‘Snans’ Assured At Magh Mela': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
article-image

According to CM Dashboard data, the district topped in basic development, public welfare schemes, and project implementation statewide, while the revenue department also performed excellently to secure second place. Meanwhile, in IGR&S rankings for Lucknow Division, Lakhimpur Kheri has held the top spot for four consecutive months. Timely and satisfactory resolution of complaints on the IGR&S portal, public hearings, and strict monitoring of online feedback have made Lakhimpur Kheri number one in Lucknow Division.

The District Magistrate of Shahjahanpur stated that schemes are being grounded on priority in the district, leading to second place in the statewide CM Dashboard December rankings with 9.26 out of 10 points tying with Lakhimpur Kheri. Sonbhadra secured fourth with 9.19 out of 10, and Shravasti fifth with 9.13 out of 10.

