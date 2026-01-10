 'Safe And Orderly ‘Snans’ Assured At Magh Mela': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed Magh Mela preparations in Prayagraj, ensuring smooth conduct of bathing rituals, effective coordination, and safety for devotees. Highlighting past and upcoming events, he noted over 31 lakh devotees took a holy dip on Paush Purnima.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while reviewing the preparations for the Magh Mela, said that all major bathing rituals will be conducted smoothly, maintaining purity, effective communication, and strong coordination. | X @myogiadityanath

Prayagraj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while reviewing the preparations for the Magh Mela, said that all major bathing rituals will be conducted smoothly, maintaining purity, effective communication, and strong coordination. Addressing the media during his visit to Prayagraj on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that administrative alertness, extensive use of technology, and close inter-departmental coordination are ensuring convenience and safety for devotees.

He expressed happiness at getting the opportunity to take a holy dip and offer prayers at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the Magh month. Recalling last year, the Chief Minister said that preparations for the Maha Kumbh were underway at a similar time, and he had also visited Prayagraj on January 10 in that context. He added that he is personally monitoring arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of all events during this period.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that while an inflow of 10 to 15 lakh devotees was expected on Paush Purnima, more than 31 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam. He noted that Kalpvasis are deeply engaged in spiritual practices during their month-long Kalpvas.

The Chief Minister also said that he had the opportunity to participate in the programme marking the 726th birth anniversary of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Ji. Describing Prayagraj as a sacred land of sages and seers, he said the city has been associated with great saints such as Maharshi Bharadwaj and Yajnavalkya.

Highlighting the upcoming bathing festivals, CM Yogi said that key occasions include Makar Sankranti on January 14–15, Mauni Amavasya on January 18, Vasant Panchami on January 23, followed by Magh Purnima and Mahashivratri on February 15. He said comprehensive preparations have been made by all departments to ensure the successful conduct of these events.

He informed that the length of the ghats has been increased this year, with special emphasis on cleanliness. Adequate arrangements have also been made to protect devotees from the severe cold wave. For effective crowd management, a public address system has been deployed across the Mela area. In addition, the ‘Mela Seva App’ has been launched to provide saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees with quick access to essential services and grievance redressal.

