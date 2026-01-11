Social Media Platform X 'Admits' Mistake Over Grok Obscenity; 3,500 Posts Blocked, 600 Accounts Deleted After Govt Notice

Elon Musk | Pinterest

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has admitted its mistake and taken corrective action, assuring the Indian government that it will strictly comply with domestic laws, after concerns were raised over obscene and sexually explicit content generated using its AI chatbot, Grok.

Government sources said X has blocked around 3,500 pieces of content and permanently deleted over 600 accounts, while committing to prevent the generation or circulation of such imagery going forward.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Government Flags AI-Generated Obscene Content

The issue came to light earlier this month when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) flagged instances of Grok being misused to generate and share non-consensual, vulgar and derogatory images and videos, particularly targeting women and potentially minors, according to officials.

MeitY Issues Formal Notice to X

On January 2, 2026, MeitY issued a formal notice to X, directing the platform to immediately remove objectionable content, conduct a technical audit of Grok, and submit an action-taken report within 72 hours, a deadline that was later extended.

Warning Over ‘Safe Harbour’ Protection

The ministry also warned that failure to comply could lead to the loss of “safe harbour” protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with other legal consequences under laws dealing with indecent representation and child protection.

X Assures Compliance, Enhances Safeguards

Following government scrutiny, X acknowledged its shortcomings and assured authorities of full cooperation. Government sources said the platform has outlined enhanced safeguards to ensure that obscene imagery is neither generated nor disseminated through its AI tools in the future.

Regulatory Focus on AI Accountability

The development comes amid growing regulatory scrutiny in India over AI-generated content, platform accountability, and user safety. Officials said X’s actions blocking thousands of posts and deleting hundreds of accounts mark a significant step toward resolving the issue after strong government intervention.