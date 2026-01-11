 Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s Convoy Collides With Stray Cow Near Bareilly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s Convoy Collides With Stray Cow Near Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s Convoy Collides With Stray Cow Near Bareilly

A video has surfaced showing Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s convoy colliding with a stray cow near Bareilly on January 10. The animal entered the road suddenly, leaving the driver little time to react. No one was injured, and the cow reportedly suffered only minor injuries before walking away.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
A vehicle from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s convoy hits a stray cow near Bareilly, an incident captured on camera. | X/@zoo_bear, File Image

A video showing Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s convoy colliding with a stray cow near Bareilly has surfaced on social media, days after the incident occurred on January 10. Officials confirmed that no one was injured and the deputy chief minister is safe.

The widely circulated video shows a vehicle from Maurya’s security convoy, believed to be an SUV, travelling at a moderate to high speed on a multi-lane road, reportedly the Pilibhit Bypass near Bareilly. Suddenly, a stray cow entered the roadway from the side, coming directly in the vehicle’s path.

@zoo_bear

Driver Brakes, Collision Occurs

The driver can be seen applying the brakes immediately, causing the vehicle to lurch forward. Despite the attempt to stop, the front portion of the vehicle made contact with the animal. The impact appeared unavoidable due to the cow’s sudden and unpredictable movement.

FPJ Shorts
Encroachments, Congestion & Vanishing Green Cover: Civic Woes Grip Mumbai's R-Central & R-South Wards
Encroachments, Congestion & Vanishing Green Cover: Civic Woes Grip Mumbai's R-Central & R-South Wards
BSEB DElEd CET Registration 2026: Last Date Extended Till January 24; Check Details Here
BSEB DElEd CET Registration 2026: Last Date Extended Till January 24; Check Details Here
New Income Tax Act To Start From April 1, Simpler Law To Replace 60-Year-Old Tax System
New Income Tax Act To Start From April 1, Simpler Law To Replace 60-Year-Old Tax System
'Ye Politics Se Jyada Kuch Nahi Hai, Marathi vs Hindi': Tourist Bike Rider's Experience With Maharashtrian Villagers Goes Viral
'Ye Politics Se Jyada Kuch Nahi Hai, Marathi vs Hindi': Tourist Bike Rider's Experience With Maharashtrian Villagers Goes Viral

Cow Suffers Minor Injuries

According to reports, the cow sustained only minor injuries and soon got back on its feet before moving away from the road. There was no major damage to the vehicle involved in the incident.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: 'VB–G RAM JI Act To Strengthen Rural Infrastructure, Ensure Employment And...
article-image

Deputy CM Safe, Journey Continues

As per an India Today report, following the collision, Maurya shifted to another vehicle in the convoy and proceeded to the airport, from where he later departed for Lucknow.

No Injuries Reported

Former MLA Boharan Lal Maurya, who was travelling in the same vehicle, confirmed that all occupants were safe. “There was no serious damage. The cow also walked away shortly after the collision. The deputy chief minister and everyone in the vehicle are completely safe,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ye Politics Se Jyada Kuch Nahi Hai, Marathi vs Hindi': Tourist Bike Rider's Experience With...

'Ye Politics Se Jyada Kuch Nahi Hai, Marathi vs Hindi': Tourist Bike Rider's Experience With...

Chennai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted In The City & Its Surrounding Areas;...

Chennai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted In The City & Its Surrounding Areas;...

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2026: Everything About History, Significance, Theme & More

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2026: Everything About History, Significance, Theme & More

Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s Convoy Collides With Stray Cow Near...

Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s Convoy Collides With Stray Cow Near...

Kerala: Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Taken Into Custody Over Sexual Assault Case

Kerala: Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Taken Into Custody Over Sexual Assault Case