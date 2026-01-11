Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s Convoy Collides With Stray Cow Near Bareilly

A vehicle from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s convoy hits a stray cow near Bareilly, an incident captured on camera. | X/@zoo_bear, File Image

A video showing Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s convoy colliding with a stray cow near Bareilly has surfaced on social media, days after the incident occurred on January 10. Officials confirmed that no one was injured and the deputy chief minister is safe.

The widely circulated video shows a vehicle from Maurya’s security convoy, believed to be an SUV, travelling at a moderate to high speed on a multi-lane road, reportedly the Pilibhit Bypass near Bareilly. Suddenly, a stray cow entered the roadway from the side, coming directly in the vehicle’s path.

Driver Brakes, Collision Occurs

The driver can be seen applying the brakes immediately, causing the vehicle to lurch forward. Despite the attempt to stop, the front portion of the vehicle made contact with the animal. The impact appeared unavoidable due to the cow’s sudden and unpredictable movement.

Cow Suffers Minor Injuries

According to reports, the cow sustained only minor injuries and soon got back on its feet before moving away from the road. There was no major damage to the vehicle involved in the incident.

Deputy CM Safe, Journey Continues

As per an India Today report, following the collision, Maurya shifted to another vehicle in the convoy and proceeded to the airport, from where he later departed for Lucknow.

No Injuries Reported

Former MLA Boharan Lal Maurya, who was travelling in the same vehicle, confirmed that all occupants were safe. “There was no serious damage. The cow also walked away shortly after the collision. The deputy chief minister and everyone in the vehicle are completely safe,” he said.