Uttar Pradesh News: 'VB–G RAM JI Act To Strengthen Rural Infrastructure, Ensure Employment And Transparency,' Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow, Jan 09: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Act, 2025, popularly known as VB–G RAM JI, will significantly strengthen rural infrastructure and ensure dignity, employment and self-reliance for villagers.

Employment days increased, transparency stressed

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House in Agra, Maurya said the Act provides a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh and Viksit Gaon. He stated that under the new law, rural employment days have been increased from 100 to 125 days, ensuring greater income security for rural labourers.

Weekly wage payments and enhanced use of digital tools such as GIS mapping, biometric attendance, mobile applications and facial recognition will help curb corruption and improve transparency.

Village planning and governance reforms

The Deputy CM said village development will be planned using PM Gati Shakti and other IT tools, while Gram Panchayats will be categorised into A, B and C categories based on development parameters to ensure equal opportunities. He emphasised that NGOs will no longer be involved in implementation, making the system more accountable.

Expanded scope under the Act

The Act also allows construction of kitchen sheds and laboratories in schools, in addition to boundary walls, and includes provisions to address natural disasters.

Gram Chaupal and inaugurations

Later, Maurya addressed a large Gram Chaupal at the Sati Mata Temple premises in Paantikhara village of Fatehabad block. He inaugurated development stalls, inspected exhibitions by various departments, including the Rural Livelihood Mission, Agriculture, Health and Social Welfare, and inaugurated a community building built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. He also participated in religious rituals and a children’s annaprashan ceremony.

Smart village vision highlighted

Maurya said VB–G RAM JI would transform villages on the lines of smart cities, improving roads, drainage, water management and flood mitigation. He asserted that villages would shine like cities and create large numbers of “Lakhpati Didis,” strengthening rural households.

Several public representatives, senior officials and local leaders were present during the programme.