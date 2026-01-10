Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Steps Up CCTV Monitoring At Cow Shelters, Surveillance Expanded To 4,366 Centres Across State

The Yogi Adityanath government expands CCTV-based monitoring across cow shelters in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen cattle welfare and oversight | File Photo

Lucknow, Jan 09: The Yogi Adityanath government has intensified monitoring and management of cow shelters across Uttar Pradesh, reinforcing its commitment to the protection and welfare of cattle.

Out of 6,718 rural cow shelters operating in the state’s 75 districts, a strong CCTV-based surveillance system has been implemented in 4,366 shelters across 65 districts. The process of strengthening monitoring arrangements in the remaining districts is currently underway.

Control rooms set up in 20 districts

To ensure real-time supervision and swift administrative response, centralised monitoring control rooms have been established in the development buildings of 20 districts, including Hardoi, Agra, Jalaun, Jhansi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Jaunpur, Ayodhya, Azamgarh and Ballia. These control rooms enable continuous oversight of shelter conditions and help authorities take immediate action in case of any shortcomings.

Focus on basic amenities

The state government is also focusing on improving basic amenities at cow shelters. Facilities such as covered sheds, clean drinking water, adequate fodder supply, fodder storage units, veterinary treatment rooms, lighting and solar power systems are being strengthened in a planned manner.

Special emphasis is being laid on ensuring proper arrangements during winter, including tarpaulin covers, cow coats, heating arrangements, medicines and regular health check-ups.

Officials told to ensure accountability

Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Mukesh Meshram said that the strengthened monitoring system has made management more accountable and transparent. Any negligence is promptly identified and corrective measures are taken without delay.

Commitment to cattle welfare

The government has directed officials to ensure that no cattle suffers or dies due to cold or lack of facilities. With continuous monitoring, improved infrastructure and coordinated supervision, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards a more structured and humane system of cow protection and welfare.