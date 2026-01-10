 Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Steps Up CCTV Monitoring At Cow Shelters, Surveillance Expanded To 4,366 Centres Across State
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Steps Up CCTV Monitoring At Cow Shelters, Surveillance Expanded To 4,366 Centres Across State

Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Steps Up CCTV Monitoring At Cow Shelters, Surveillance Expanded To 4,366 Centres Across State

The Uttar Pradesh government has expanded CCTV surveillance to 4,366 cow shelters across 65 districts to improve cattle welfare and accountability. Control rooms have been set up in 20 districts, while infrastructure upgrades and winter protection measures are being strengthened statewide.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:42 AM IST
article-image
The Yogi Adityanath government expands CCTV-based monitoring across cow shelters in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen cattle welfare and oversight | File Photo

Lucknow, Jan 09: The Yogi Adityanath government has intensified monitoring and management of cow shelters across Uttar Pradesh, reinforcing its commitment to the protection and welfare of cattle.

Out of 6,718 rural cow shelters operating in the state’s 75 districts, a strong CCTV-based surveillance system has been implemented in 4,366 shelters across 65 districts. The process of strengthening monitoring arrangements in the remaining districts is currently underway.

Control rooms set up in 20 districts

To ensure real-time supervision and swift administrative response, centralised monitoring control rooms have been established in the development buildings of 20 districts, including Hardoi, Agra, Jalaun, Jhansi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Jaunpur, Ayodhya, Azamgarh and Ballia. These control rooms enable continuous oversight of shelter conditions and help authorities take immediate action in case of any shortcomings.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Makes Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools To Reduce Screen Time And Boost Awareness
Uttar Pradesh Govt Makes Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools To Reduce Screen Time And Boost Awareness
Uttar Pradesh News: 'VB–G RAM JI Act To Strengthen Rural Infrastructure, Ensure Employment And Transparency,' Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Uttar Pradesh News: 'VB–G RAM JI Act To Strengthen Rural Infrastructure, Ensure Employment And Transparency,' Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Steps Up CCTV Monitoring At Cow Shelters, Surveillance Expanded To 4,366 Centres Across State
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Steps Up CCTV Monitoring At Cow Shelters, Surveillance Expanded To 4,366 Centres Across State
NMMC Elections 2026: ₹16.16 Lakh Cash Seized From Mercedes At APMC Check Post Amid Model Code Enforcement
NMMC Elections 2026: ₹16.16 Lakh Cash Seized From Mercedes At APMC Check Post Amid Model Code Enforcement

Focus on basic amenities

The state government is also focusing on improving basic amenities at cow shelters. Facilities such as covered sheds, clean drinking water, adequate fodder supply, fodder storage units, veterinary treatment rooms, lighting and solar power systems are being strengthened in a planned manner.

Special emphasis is being laid on ensuring proper arrangements during winter, including tarpaulin covers, cow coats, heating arrangements, medicines and regular health check-ups.

Officials told to ensure accountability

Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Mukesh Meshram said that the strengthened monitoring system has made management more accountable and transparent. Any negligence is promptly identified and corrective measures are taken without delay.

Also Watch:

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Ashok Leyland EV Plant In Lucknow
article-image

Commitment to cattle welfare

The government has directed officials to ensure that no cattle suffers or dies due to cold or lack of facilities. With continuous monitoring, improved infrastructure and coordinated supervision, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards a more structured and humane system of cow protection and welfare.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Govt Makes Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools To Reduce Screen Time And Boost...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Makes Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools To Reduce Screen Time And Boost...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'VB–G RAM JI Act To Strengthen Rural Infrastructure, Ensure Employment And...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'VB–G RAM JI Act To Strengthen Rural Infrastructure, Ensure Employment And...

Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Steps Up CCTV Monitoring At Cow Shelters, Surveillance Expanded To...

Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Steps Up CCTV Monitoring At Cow Shelters, Surveillance Expanded To...

Lucknow Gets New Identity As Green Auto Hub With Ashok Leyland Plant

Lucknow Gets New Identity As Green Auto Hub With Ashok Leyland Plant

Yogi Govt Offers Up To 40% Land Subsidy For GCC Units In Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Govt Offers Up To 40% Land Subsidy For GCC Units In Uttar Pradesh