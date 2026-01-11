Death Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About Lal Bahadur Shastri

By: Sunanda Singh | January 11, 2026
Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India, famous for his slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan," which means "Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer.
Lal Bahadur Shastri died on January 11, 1966. On his death anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the former PM.
He was born on October 2, 1904, at Mughalsarai. Lal Bahadur Shastri worked for more than 30 years for the country and is remembered for his integrity, competence, down-to-earth, and humble nature.
Lal Bahadur Shastri was fondly known as Shastri Ji. He studied at East Central Railway Inter College in Mughalsarai and Varanasi. The title "Shastri," meaning "Scholar," was associated with him when he won a bachelor's degree award named 'Shastri'.
He became a member of the Servants of the People Society (Lok Sevak Mandal), founded by Lala Lajpat Rai and worked for the backward classes, and also became the President of the same Society.
Shastri ji was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Lokmanya Tilak. In 1920, he joined the Indian Independence Movement.
After the sudden death of Jawahar Lal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India on June 9, 1964.
In 1965, India had an intrusion from Pakistan. He stood by the Indian military and raised the slogan "Force will be met with Force," which became famous in history. Under his regime, India won the Indo-Pak war.
